Diamondbacks Make New Zac Gallen, Michael Soroka Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are staring down a chance at a series sweep against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, and they now have all the pieces for their unconventional pitching arrangement.

On Wednesday afternoon, Arizona activated right-handers Zac Gallen and Michael Soroka from teh injured list. They are both expected to pitch in Wednesday night's game, with Gallen getting the official start — a "piggyback" situation for the two returning arms.

In order to clear room on the expanded 28-man active roster, the Diamondbacks optioned right-handed reliever Kade Strowd and left-hander Blake Walston — Tuesday night's unlikely hero — back to Triple-A Reno.

Diamondbacks activate Zac Gallen, Michael Soroka

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) walks off after throwing against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gallen has been on the IL since July 12, dealing with right elbow inflammation. Though that can often be an ominous sign for a pitcher, Gallen did not have to undergo surgery, and instead rehabbed his way back without any amount of invasive procedure.

Gallen's 2026 season was not exactly going to plan before the injury, however. He held a 6.34 ERA, which was the worst qualified ERA in baseball, at the time of his IL stint. It's possible that whatever he has been dealing with physically played a role in his struggles, though that remains to be seen.

Soroka, meanwhile, spent nearly six weeks down with a glute strain, but just three starts after he was activated from that injury, he went down with arm/shoulder inflammation. As such, he's only made 18 starts this year and has missed most of the second half.

When healthy, Soroka was extremely effective. He held a 2.93 ERA as late as August 16, though that inflated to a 3.40 after a brutal start against the Reds one outing later.

Since Soroka has relief experience, he will be the one to follow Gallen, who has never pitched out of the bullpen. Arizona now has six starting pitchers on the roster following the return of Corbin Burnes Tuesday night.

Diamondbacks option Strowd, Wlaston

Sep 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Blake Walston (48) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the eleventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walston has made just two appearances in the majors since Tommy John surgery claimed most of his 2024 season and all of 2025.

He was able to pick up an emotional win for Arizona in the 11th inning of a tough-fought game Tuesday night, but will head back to Reno for the time being. Should the D-backs need him, Walston is eligible for a potential postseason roster.

Strowd was part of the return of the Blaze Alexander trade with the Orioles. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings Tuesday night, but allowed a hit and two walks in the process.