How to Watch Diamondbacks-Guardians Game 2: Drake vs Messick

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a prime opportunity to earn a series win in their final three-game set prior to the looming August 3 Trade Deadline.

After a late-inning rally capped off what was an excellent pitching performance by the Diamondbacks in game one, Arizona sits at 58-52, occupying the second Wild Card berth.

Here's how you can catch the action on Saturday night, with a 7:15 p.m. Eastern time first pitch, or 4:15 p.m. for those in Arizona:

How to watch Diamondbacks-Guardians game 2 on Saturday

Jul 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick (77) reacts after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday's game will not be a traditional broadcast, so fans who were hoping to tune in via their traditional MLB.TV subscription packages will have to look elsewhere.

The game will be broadcast nationally by FOX, which means it will be blacked out on D-backs.TV and Guardians.TV. Fans living out of market won't be able to view it on the MLB.TV out-of-market package, either.

The game will be available on FOX's standard network channel, as well as the FOX One streaming service for those without cable or an all-encompassing live TV streaming service.

Of course, there will be radio options available, as usual, for those who choose not to watch on FOX.

For the Diamondbacks, it will be broadcast on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, as well as La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish language). For local Guardians fans, the radio options include WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, WARF 1350, Guardians Radio Network.

Kohl Drake takes on Parker Messick

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kohl Drake against the Athletics during the game start of his MLB career at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks will send out rookie left-handed starter Kohl Drake for his third major league start. Drake looked quite strong in his first MLB outing, but had a rough performance against a potent, lefty-crushing Washington Nationals offense his last time on the mound.

Drake has an even 5.00 ERA after two starts, nine total innings. Fellow rookie left-hander and trade-mate Mitch Bratt made his best career start on Friday against a struggling Guardians offense that has lagged in the basement of MLB. Arizona allowed just three collective hits on Friday, and will look to replicate that success on Saturday.

Righty Parker Messick, meanwhile, has had an excellent year so far. He's got a 2.59 ERA in 125.1 innings, and his underlying metrics hold up. He's been a tough arm to hit this year.

Arizona struggled to put up much offense against righty Tanner Bibee on Friday, but managed to stack some positive at-bats toward the tail end of Bibee's lengthy outing. That will be a similarly small window to do damage against Messick and a generally-strong Guardians bullpen Saturday.