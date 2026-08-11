Michael Soroka Makes Relatively Strong Return From Injury

Although the long-awaited return of Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed starter Michael Soroka was a bit truncated, it was effective.

Soroka had been down on the injured list for longer than might have been initially expected, given the fact that it was a left glute strain and not an injury involving his arm or shoulder. Soroka's last start came on June 19, nearly two months ago.

Soroka was activated from the IL earlier on Monday afternoon and took the mound just a few hours later against the Colorado Rockies, as Arizona looks to continue their momentum following their recent season-series-winning victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soroka was not able to get through five innings due to his pitch count, but his box score certainly lends itself to some positivity.

Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka has strong return debut

Jun 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soroka's 4.1 innings were a bit inefficient, with plenty of three-ball counts. He allowed only three base hits, but also walked three batters, including the final batter he faced in the fifth inning.

But a slight downgrade in command is to be expected after such a lengthy absence. In terms of run prevention, Soroka did his job, hanging a zero on his earned run line. His ERA lowers to 2.92 over the course of 16 starts this year.

A good sign for Soroka, beyond a lack of earned runs, was to see him start to fill up his strikeout counter. He punched out four batters, picking up eight whiffs and eight called strikes. His fastball velocity averaged around 93 MPH — a slight touch down, but not drastically so.

The hope was to get Soroka through five innings. But an elevated pitch count prevented that from happening. Soroka needed 77 pitches to do so, and only landed 47 for strikes. That was likely already close to, if not over the number the Diamondbacks would have preferred to see him throw.

Newly-signed right-hander Zack Littell entered in the fifth after Soroka allowed two to reach, and managed to strand them with a ground ball double play.

Zack Littell earns first Diamondbacks win

Aug 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Zack Littell (18) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Littell, on his first day of wearing a Diamondbacks uniform, earned the win. He threw 4.2 innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two without allowing an earned run.

Littell is expected to serve this type of role moving forward, allowing the Diamondbacks to have a more traditional long man in the bullpen.

As a result of Soroka's short outing, Littell needed to help preserve Arizona's bullpen, and he did just that with relative ease. The Diamondbacks did not have to go to any other relievers, and should have all — or most — bullpen arms available for Tuesday's game.