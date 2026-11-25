The Arizona Diamondbacks are adding to their pitching depth, according to one of their most recently noted transactions.

According to Arizona's transaction log, the team has inked a former Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals pitcher to a deal.

It will be a minor league contract, and may come with an invitation to the Diamondbacks' big league spring training.

Diamondbacks sign Sandy Gaston to minor league contract

Right-handed pitcher Sandy Gaston, 24, was originally acquired by the Rays all the way back in 2018, when he signed a minor league contract as a teenager out of Cuba. He reached as high as No. 13 on Tampa's top prospect rankings during the 2022 season.

Gaston has been utilized primarily as a relief pitcher in recent seasons, although he does have a hefty chunk of official starts under his belt.

From that point on, he spent parts of the next five seasons climbing his way up Tampa's farm system, only ever getting as high as High-A before he was released early in the 2024 season. He pitched in 2025 for the Angels at both the High-A and (briefly) the Triple-A level, but without a great deal of success at either stop.

In 2026, Gaston spent the whole year with the Nationals at their Double-A club. He made 47 total appearances — all as a reliever — and pitched 53.1 innings. He produced a 4.89 ERA and went 4-6 with three saves.

For his minor league career, Gaston has posted an ERA of 5.19. He has eight saves in 14 opportunities and 11 holds as a leverage reliever.

There is clearly swing-and-miss present. Gaston has recorded incredible strikeout numbers at almost every stop of his career to this point. He has 406 strikeouts in 313.2 career innings.

But with that, as it often does for arms like this, comes an extreme lack of command. Gaston has dealt with a serious walk problem for his entire career. In 2026, he walked 41 batters in those 53.1 innings. For his career, he's issued 271 walks. That helps add up to a 1.65 WHIP.

The good news is, Gaston is only 24 years old. The Diamondbacks have had success taking wild arms and turning them into strike-throwers, as has been evidenced by pitchers like Justin Martinez, Juan Morillo, Brandyn Garcia and others.

Gaston is not likely to take an immediate role in Arizona's bullpen. He will be minor league depth, perhaps at the Double-A level, when he arrives. But if the D-backs can help him hone his stuff, there's potential present.