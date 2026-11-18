Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno seems to be winning awards at a weekly pace by now.

On Tuesday, winners of the 2026 Silver Slugger Awards were revealed, and Moreno took home the hardware at the National League catcher position.

It's Moreno's first such award, though it comes in the wake of numerous others from his breakout 2026 season.

Gabriel Moreno wins Silver Slugger award

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno (14) hits a three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's count them up:

Moreno has now won the 2026 National League Batting title, the National League Gold Glove Award at catcher, a spot on the All-MLB First Team, and now the Silver Slugger.

It's clear he was the best overall catcher in the National League, and likely all of baseball this past season.

Moreno hit to the tune of a .311/.388/.486 slash line, an .874 OPS and 16 homers — all career bests. He was the most reliable member of an Arizona offense that took somewhat of a step back from its previous dominance.

Staying healthy has always been the key fo Moreno, who has had breakout seasons predicted and discussed since he showed promise as a rookie. With 130 games played and a mostly-healthy 2026 season, Moreno reached his potential, and still seems to have room left to grow.

Which makes the Diamondbacks' upcoming assignment all the more simple.

Diamondbacks must decide on extending Moreno

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A contract extension has been another hot topic with regard to Moreno. With all of these awards, it's going to become that much more difficult to lock him in for the future.

The 26-year-old Moreno is under contract through 2028, but if he gets to free agency, the likelihood of remaining in Arizona plummets. It's already not the most promising sign no deal has been done.

Moreno's whirlwind of awards for an incredible 2026 season serves as a warning to the Diamondbacks: Moreno won't come cheap, especially if the negotiation timeline continues to get pushed out.

Arizona will either have to come to grips with the fact that retaining their young star will require a hefty investment, or begin making plans to try and account for Moreno's absence once he does leave in free agency.

The D-backs do have some promising catcher prospects in their minor league system, but none are exactly on the cusp of the majors.

Then again, Moreno's market will still somewhat depend on whether or not he is capable of staying on the field. If 2026 is any indication of growth ahead, Moreno may be developing into a superstar.