Rumors of a Ketel Marte trade have been ramping up to a high degree as this offseason barrels towards the December 1 CBA expiration date.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, with only a few days remaining until this deadline, will need to make a decision on Marte's future with the organization, following another unexcused absence and public bout of drama.

And while Arizona certainly isn't going to publicly say it, it feels like they are much more motivated to get a deal done in the coming days than they were around the same time last year.

Here's why:

Why Diamondbacks are more likely to trade Ketel Marte soon

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Marte's value, following a bit of a down season in 2026, is lower than it was a year ago, the messaging is more intense from outside reports.

According to insider Bob Nightengale, the Diamondbacks "really want" to trade Marte, and the Tampa Bay Rays are expected to be a prominent suitor. The reports intensified on Tuesday, a Francys Romero noted the fact that Arizona is "still exploring trade options" for Marte.

Granted, the Diamondbacks may not be able to find the type of deal they are hoping to see. Arizona's asking price has been described as "very high" by FanSided's Robert Murray, but the exact return they are looking for has not been reported.

The D-backs need major league talent back if they want to contend in 2027, though it does not sound as if prospect-focused packages would be unacceptable to GM Mike Hazen and Arizona's front office.

But the Diamondbacks also have plenty of holes to fill, and they won't be able to get a good idea of both their roster needs and payroll situation until the Marte saga has come to a close, even if they opt to keep their star second baseman.

Arizona needs starting pitching depth; they need infield help and they need a hard-hitting DH option. Their offense took a step back in 2026, which was partially a result of Marte hitting to just a .249/.316/.432 slash, .748 OPS and 22 homers — significantly below his previous MVP levels of play.

Whether or not Marte is willing to waive his 10-and-5 no-trade clause, however, remains to be seen. Alongside the Rays, the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles have been talked about as potential landing spots, as well as the Boston Red Sox.

At this point, it feels less like an "if," and more of a "when" and "where" with regard to a Marte trade.