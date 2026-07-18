Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Lands on Injured List in Surprise Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a surprise roster move ahead of their game two matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.

Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor (groin) strain. In his place, catcher Adrian Del Castillo has been recalled from Triple-A Reno.

Additionally, the team selected right-handed pitcher Gerardo Carrillo to the major league roster, but optioned him to Triple-A. Carrillo becomes the 40th member of the 40-man roster.

Diamondbacks place Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on IL

Jun 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gurriel has been on and off the IL multiple times this season. He began the year rehabbing from an ACL tear in his knee that ended his 2025 season, then suffered a hamstring injury that stuck him back on the IL.

Gurriel has not been hitting particularly well this year when healthy. He's been slashing a rough-looking .207/.254/.287, good for just a .541 OPS with two home runs. It's been a struggle for the veteran outfielder, to say the least.

Gurriel had also, according to a recent report, been receiving some amount of trade interest from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Depending on the severity of this injury, that might rule out that possibility. Gurriel did not appear to suffer this injury at any particular point in Friday night's loss to the Cardinals.

The Diamondbacks' outfield continues to take hits. Not only is Gurriel now injured, but both Tommy Troy (ac joint sprain) and Jordan Lawlar (hamstring strain) are both down as well. The D-backs' outfield options as of now are Corbin Carroll, Max Kepler, Jorge Barrosa, Ryan Waldschmidt and Tim Tawa.

Diamondbacks recall Adrian Del Castillo

Arizona Diamondbacks' Adrian Del Castillo hits a double against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Feb. 28, 2025, in Scottsdale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Del Castillo, 26, was sent back down to the minor leagues after veteran backup catcher James McCann returned from a quad strain. He has hit to just a .185/.244.311 slash line this season with five home runs and 48 strikeouts in 51 games.

In general, the left-handed hitting Del Castillo has been more of a DH-focused option, though he did take on a large share of the catcher reps while McCann was down.

Del Castillo has hit to a 1.150 OPS with two home runs in just eight games for the Reno Aces this year.

Diamondbacks add Gerardo Carrillo to roster

Feb 25, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Gerardo Carrillo (68)throws in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old Carrillo was a minor league signing for the Diamondbacks this offseason.

The journeyman right-hander has been a multi-inning reliever for the Reno Aces this year, and has thrown to a 4.25 ERA in 32 games — 42.1 innings. That ERA is above average for the high-octane environment of Reno and the Pacific Coast League.

It is unclear as of this writing what the plan is for Carrillo. With Arizona's starting rotation down to just four arms, it's possible they expect him to pitch as either an opener or a bulk reliever in an upcoming bullpen game.

The move may also have been made as a result of an out in his contract that necessitated a placement on a 40-man roster.