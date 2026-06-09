Diamondbacks Trade Righty Reliever to Twins

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a trade with the Minnesota Twins, per a new report.

According to The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks have sent right-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rashi over to the Twins in exchange for cash considerations.

The Diamondbacks have traded reliever Taylor Rashi to the Twins for cash considerations, a source said. Rashi was designated for assignment last week. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) June 9, 2026

Rashi had been designated for assignment on Friday, in the same roster move that brought up No. 10 prospect and infielder LuJames Groover for his major league debut. Rashi had made only three appearances with the big league club thus far in the 2026 season.

Diamondbacks trade Taylor Rashi to Twins

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Rashi against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rashi, 30, was a Rule 5 draft selection by Arizona ahead of the 2023 season. He's been a standout performer across the Diamondbacks' minor league system, consistently putting out above-average results in multiple offense-heavy leagues despite throwing a fastball that struggles to surpass 90 MPH.

He has a career 3.47 ERA in the minor leagues, but has only seen time in 13 major league contests. He made 10 of those appearances for the Diamondbacks at the tail end of the 2025 season, as numerous injuries and issues with underperformance plagued Arizona's major league bullpen.

Rashi's 3.48 ERA 2025 season in Triple-A Reno — the most intense of the offensive environments in the Diamondbacks' farm system — earned him that first call-up.

He collected his first big-league save in his first-ever appearance, throwing three scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on August 28.

The right-hander had made two scoreless appearances for the D-backs in 2026, but fell victim to an ugly blowup inning against the Baltimore Orioles on April 13. His four earned runs in just 0.2 innings contributed to a massive bullpen meltdown and a blown-lead loss for the Diamondbacks. Rashi was optioned a day following that performance.

But that instance did not seem to dampen his Triple-A success. Rashi has a 1.03 for the Reno Aces this season in 26.1 innings — with 26 strikeouts along the way.

The Twins, meanwhile, currently hold the 25th-ranked bullpen ERA in baseball (4.87). It's not clear as of this writing whether or not Rashi is expected to join their major league club, or if he'll head to their farm system.

Arizona's bullpen, which ranks dead center of MLB with a 4.09 ERA, has overperformed expectations to this point in the season. In order for Rashi to see another opportunity with Arizona, there would have to be likely more than one injury or tough decision made. So he'll get that chance elsewhere.