Diamondbacks Call Up Yet Another Top 10 Prospect in 3-Player Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are turning to another one of their young hitters.

On Friday, the Diamondbacks selected the contract of infielder and No. 10 prospect LuJames Groover from Triple-A Reno. Rookie infielder Jose Fernandez has been optioned to Reno, and to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, right-handed reliever Taylor Rashi was designated for assignment.

Arizona's youth movement continues in full force, ahead of their three-game series with the Washington Nationals this weekend.

Diamondbacks call up LuJames Groover

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; (Editors note: in camera effect) Arizona Diamondbacks infielder LuJames Groover (91) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Arizona selected Groover with their second-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft — 48th overall. Joining teammate Tommy Troy, Groover will now be the second member of that draft class get the call in the 2026 season.

The 24-year-old is a contact-hitting corner infielder whose main home has been at third base in his minor league career. According to MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, however, the Diamondbacks plan to use Groover as a first baseman and DH. Groover has played 134 innings at first base without an error this season.

Sounds like the plan will be for the @Dbacks to use LuJames Grover some at first and some at DH. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) June 5, 2026

Groover is hitting .322/.421/.452 with the Reno Aces this season after an extremely hot start, and has homered twice in his last four games after leaving the yard just once through his first two months of play.

Groover has always been capable of making contact, with a career .302 average in the minor leagues. In fact, his .309 average for Double-A Amarillo in 2025 earned him the Texas League batting title. The power has been a slower-developing trait, but the righty-hitting infielder rarely strikes out and takes plenty of walks.

Diamondbacks option Jose Fernandez

May 29, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jose Fernandez (11) hits a RBI single against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Fernandez has flashed plenty of potential in his first 55 major league games, but it's clear that major league pitching has been able to adjust. After a hot start to his MLB career, Fernandez has cooled off to a .641 OPS, with 40 strikeouts and only seven walks.

Fernandez is very athletic, and has played solid defense and first and third base, but he could likely use some time down at the Triple-A level to make some adjustments offensively.

He's only 22 years old, and played only one game in Reno before being called up early in 2026. He has plenty of time to figure it out and become a productive regular contributor.

Diamondbacks DFA Taylor Rashi

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taylor Rashi against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rashi has had some positive moments with Arizona, but his short stint in the majors during 2026 was not pretty. After two scoreless outings, he gave up four runs in 0.2 innings in an April 13 meltdown against the Baltimore Orioles.

The right-hander, who sits around 90 MPH on his fastball, has been nearly immaculate in Reno this season, with a 1.07 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26.1 Triple-A innings.

It's possible he's picked up by another club, but there's a world in which he clears waivers and sticks around the organization as a depth piece. The move to DFA was needed to open a 40-man roster spot for Groover.