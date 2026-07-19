D-backs Set Lineup for Massive Cardinals Finale: Locklear Gets 1st Start

The Arizona Diamondbacks are facing an extremely important game three finale with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Arizona rebounded in impressive fashion from their ugly Friday night loss on Saturday, evening the three-game set with their National League opponents and fellow Wild Card hopefuls. Sunday's game will serve as the rubber match.

If the Diamondbacks win this game, they will claim the season series tiebreaker over the Cardinals. If they lose, the season series will come down to the July 23 rainout makeup game in St. Louis. Letting it come down to that game would not be ideal for Arizona, if they can avoid it.

So let's take a look at the lineup for Sunday's 1:10 p.m. first pitch at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for game three vs Cardinals

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Tyler Locklear against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's Arizona's lineup for the rubber match finale:

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno LF Max Kepler 1B Tyler Locklear 3B Nolan Arenado DH Adrian Del Castillo CF Ryan Waldschmidt

The most notable name in this batting order is Tyler Locklear, who was recently recalled from Reno after a massive month of July at the Triple-A level. Locklear did not play in either of the first two games following his call-up, as manager Torey Lovullo opted for Ildemaro Vargas and Tim Tawa.

But after Saturday's game, Lovullo confirmed Locklear would be in the starting lineup Sunday. The 25-year-old first baseman, who was the headlining return in the Eugenio Suarez trade with Seattle, hit just .175/.267/.262 before his season ended by way of injuries to both his shoulder and elbow.

Now healthy, Locklear has posted a .313/.394/.502 slash in the high-octane Reno environment, and it's time for him to get another shot in the major leagues.

It's also notable that Adrian Del Castillo is taking the DH slot for Sunday's game. Del Castillo was called up on Saturday in a surprise roster move that saw Lourdes Gurriel Jr. land back on the injured list with a strained adductor. Lovullo is hopeful Gurriel will only be down the minimum 10 days. It will be Max Kepler in left field as a result, as well.

Arizona currently sits just 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, and that currently occupies that final berth is the Cardinals.

Sunday's game is not a must-win, as it is still July, but a win in a game like this one can pay as large of a dividend in the ultimate postseason race as a loss would come back to haunt a club. They also need to push GM Mike Hazen in a buyer's direction at the Trade Deadline.