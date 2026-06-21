Diamondbacks Trade Veteran Infielder to Blue Jays

The Arizona Diamondbacks have swung a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to the transaction logs on his MLB player page, the D-backs have opted to deal veteran utility infielder Luis Urias to the Blue Jays in exchange for a simple return of cash. Urias had spent the entirety of the 2026 season with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate.

Now, Urias will have an opportunity elsewhere. He's been assigned to Torontos' Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, at least for the time being.

Diamondbacks trade Luis Urias to Blue Jays

Mar 4, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Team Mexico infielder Luis Urias against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks had initially signed the veteran to a minor league contract ahead of the 2026 season. But before he had a chance to play a single game for the Reno Aces, Urias landed on the seven-day minor league injured list.

Urias did not find his way into an affiliate game again until May 12, after spending a few games rehabbing in the Arizona Complex League. Once he did return to Reno, Urias swung an exceptionally hot bat.

The 29-year-old posted a .361/.393/.546 slash line with three homers in just 27 games with the Aces. That was good for a .939 OPS and 123 wRC+ — 23% above league average despite the extremely offense-friendly environment of the pacific coast league.

Urias has had his fair share of time spent in the majors. He's spent parts of eight seasons on an MLB roster with the Padres, Brewers, Red Sox, Mariners and Athletics. His most recent stint in the big leagues was with the Athletics in 2025, where he got into 96 games before he was designated for assignment and subsequently released just a few days later.

Though he holds a career .231/.329/.378 slash and .707 OPS in the majors, Urias is a quality veteran depth piece. He's spent time at shortstop, second base and third base in his career. That utility may provide some value to the Blue Jays, but the Diamondbacks have a bit of a log jam along their infield as is.

Not only is Arizona's major league infield mostly locked down, the D-backs have a relative wealth of minor league depth still developing for that area of the field.

It's not necessarily an earth-shattering trade for either team, of course. The Diamondbacks are not kicking off their Deadline plans early by dealing Urias for cash. But Urias was unlikely to see major league playing time with Arizona this season, barring a major onslaught of injuries.