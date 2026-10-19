The Diamondbacks Tried to Fix This Problem All Year. It Didn’t Work

It wasn't a secret. The 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks could not hit right-handed pitching at the clip they would have preferred; they struggled to get much production out of any pure left-handed bats not named Corbin Carroll.

The Diamondbacks were acutely aware of that deficiency. They tried to address it with a variety of in-house and external options. None of them truly panned out to the level GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs front office likely would have hoped.

Diamondbacks struggle against right-handers in 2026

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) hits an RBI double during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks ranked 24th in baseball in batting average against righties, hitting .235. Their .697 OPS ranked 26th, while their 92 wRC+ (8% below league average) ranked 27th.

For an offense that has been among the top grouips in baseball in multiple recent seasons, that was a significant detriment. But it went beyond the actual platoon splits. Arizona's left-handed bats were not up to par as a whole.

The Diamondbacks' left-handed hitters hit a collective .224, which ranked dead last. They posted a .680 OPS — also dead last — and an 87 wRC+. You guessed it: dead last in baseball.

And it wasn't for a lack of trying new players at those positions. Those players simply struggled to perform.

Diamondbacks' left-handed bats provided little boost

Jul 23, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Adrian del Castillo (25) hits a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carroll, the leading lefty batter, had a relative down year. He posted a .795 OPS and .239 average, though he still provided an impact.

Excluding switch-hitters like Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo and Ildemaro Vargas — among others — Arizona's southpaw hitters were not a strong group.

The in-house lefties:

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith (26) against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adrian Del Castillo was an in-house option, but hit just .193 for a .555 OPS. He struck out 56 times in 197 plate appearances. He was not effective.

Alek Thomas came into the year with high expectations, but hit just .186 in the early going of the year and was ultimately traded to the Dodgers, where he did not see much resurgence.

Pavin Smith was injured, DFA'd and returned to the major league roster in a late effort to address the lack of lefty production. He hit .183 and struggled in general.

And then there were the additions. They were not much better.

The external hires:

Sep 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks signed veteran outfielder Max Kepler on June 7, as his 80-game PED suspension was beginning to wind down.

Kepler has a history of providing legitimate pop, but had not produced in recent seasons. He hit to a meager .565 OPS with just two home runs and seven extra-base hits in 41 games, over 145 plate appearances. He was later DFA'd and released.

Jesus Sanchez was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays late in the year. He had a history of mashing right-handed pitching, but only went 2-for-15 in his Arizona tenure, albeit in just six games. He was DFA'd and outrighted to Reno, however, and may be an option again in the future.

Lars Nootbaar was the most productive external add, though he did cost the Diamondbacks a relatively hefty trade package with the St. Louis Cardinals at the Deadline. Still, Nootbaar produced a .244/.353/.409 slash and .762 OPS for the Diamondbacks. He's under contract for 2027.