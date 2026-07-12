Diamondbacks Make Zac Gallen Injury Move Official

As expected, the Arizona Diamondbacks have placed right-hander Zac Gallen on the injured list.

On Sunday, the D-backs placed Gallen on the 15-day IL, after it was reported on Saturday that he was dealing with surprise right elbow inflammation. Gallen was sent back to Arizona for imaging, but as of this writing there is no official indication of severity, nor is there a specific diagnosis beyond inflammation.

That means the Diamondbacks need a starter for their Sunday finale against the Dodgers. In Gallen's place, rookie left-hander Mitch Bratt has been recalled from Triple-A Reno and is expected to get the start Sunday afternoon.

Diamondbacks place Zac Gallen on IL

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To call Gallen's 2026 season a disappointment would be a bit of an understatement. In search of a bounce-back season following a rough 2025 campaign, Gallen's numbers have continued on a downward path.

The former ace has thrown to a 6.34 ERA in 19 starts, which is the worst qualified ERA in baseball. Even when showing positive signs, he's been bit by big swings in inopportune moments all season.

Despite those struggles, the Diamondbacks did not have many options available to them that would warrant a DFA or trade. Now, they'll be forced to find a way to fill Gallen's spot with rookies like Bratt or recently-optioned Jose Cabrera.

Arizona is also awaiting the return of right-handers Michael Soroka and Ryne Nelson; Soroka is much closer to a return than Nelson, but will not be back immediately following the All-Star break as initially expected. Sunday's game will be the final start needed ahead of the break.

Diamondbacks bring back Mitch Bratt

Jun 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Mitch Bratt (60) pitches in first inning of his Major League debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bratt has been the most intriguing high-level pitching prospect in Arizona's system this year. He's thrown to an impressive 2.41 ERA and 3.61 expected ERA in Triple-A Reno, which goes well beyond above-average and into elite territory considering the offense-heavy environment of Reno and the Pacific Coast League.

The 23-year-old left-hander did make a successful MLB debut earlier this season against the St. Louis Cardinals, but was limited to just three innings, giving up one run in the process.

Bratt has not pitched particularly lengthy outings since returning from the IL with a minor shoulder injury. He has not lasted longer than four innings since May 23, though he also has not given up more than two runs in any of those appearances.

With that in mind, Bratt's pitch count will be limited Sunday. Arizona may need plenty of bullpen coverage once again, especially considering the threat of the Dodgers' lineup.