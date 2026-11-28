One of the Arizona Diamondbacks former bullpen contributors will be heading to a new organization, according to a recent report.

The Diamondbacks have watched many a free agent reliever find a new home already this offseason. Kevin Ginkel (Minnesota Twins) and A.J. Puk (Washington Nationals) are two of the more prominent such names.

But on Saturday, another name was floated in transactional reporting, this time to the reigning World Series Champion Milwaukee Brewers.

Former Diamondbacks RHP Christian Montes De Oca signs with Brewers

Feb 15, 2024; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Christian Montes De Oca (80) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to MLB.com Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy, Milwaukee has elected to sign right-handed relief pitcher Christian Montes De Oca to a deal.

It will be a minor league contract for Montes De Oca, McCalvy reports, but with an invitation to big league Spring Training, as well.

Montes De Oca had been a name that was familiar to Diamondbacks fans for some time, although his major league sample size did not ever grow that large. Injuries derailed what looked like it might have been a potentially successful Arizona tenure.

Montes De Oca, 27, was a minor league addition for the Diamondbacks back in 2021. He gradually worked his way up the farm system, showing signs of growth at every stop. His four-seam fastball sat around 96 MPH, and his slider appeared to be an effective weapon, as well.

His 2025 season was heading in the right direction. He pitched to a 4.07 ERA in an extremely hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, in the pitcher's nightmare that is Triple-A Reno. Over 17 games and 24.1 innings, Montes De Oca posted 26 strikeouts and only six walks.

That helped earn him his first major league appearance for the Diamondbacks, who were battling a heavy slew of injuries to their bullpen at the time.

Montes De Oca entered his first game game on June 7 against the Cincinnati Reds and, despite being mostly a one- or two-inning arm at most, threw 46 pitches over the course of 2.2 innings — all scoreless — with one walk and two strikeouts in the process.

Unfortunately for the right-hander, he hit the Injured List not long after, with elbow inflammation cited. That said, it was lower back surgery that ended up halting his season. He was sent outright to the minor leagues shortly thereafter, and eventually released during early 2026 Spring Training.

Montes De Oca did not pitch for a major or minor league team in 2026, but will enter a Brewers organization that tends to get strong results out of their pitching staff.