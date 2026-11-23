The Arizona Diamondbacks have made another change to one of their gameday broadcasting voices, according to a new release from the team.

First reported by MLB.com's Steve Gilbert on Sunday, the Diamondbacks have hired former Milwaukee Brewers radio play-by-play broadcaster Josh Maurer to take over their radio vacancy.

As always, radio broadcasts are accessible via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Diamondbacks hire Josh Maurer as radio play-by-play broadcaser

Arizona Diamondbacks spring training cap at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maurer will take over the radio booth from former play-by-play man Chris Garagiola.

Earlier this offseason, Garagiola was named Arizona's new television play-by-play announcer, following the recent departure of long-tenured broadcaster Steve Berthiaume.

2027 will be Maurer's 25th season in the booth; he's called games at both the professional and college levels — primarily baseball and basketball. He spent the past five seasons calling games on the radio for the now-World Champion Brewers, as well as occasionally filling in on TV broadcasts.

Maurer will become just the third radio play-by-play announcer in Diamondbacks history, following Greg Schulte and Garagiola.

"We are thrilled to have Josh Maurer join our talented group of Diamondbacks broadcasters," said Derrick Hall/D-backs President, CEO & General Partner. "As just the third lead radio play-by-play voice in our history, I know he will carry on the strong tradition that has been established by Greg Schulte and Chris Garagiola before him. I cannot wait for our fans to hear his passion for the game."

Arizona appears to have solidified its broadcast team, both for TV and radio. Maurer will become the new voice of the Diamondbacks for those who choose to consume the radio avenue.

"To say that joining the Diamondbacks booth in this role is a dream come true would be an understatement. I can't thank Derrick Hall and his team enough for believing in my abilities and bringing me into their family,” Maurer said.

"The past five years in Milwaukee have been life-changing, and I will miss all my Brewers friends immensely. I can't wait to get started and I'm incredibly excited to be the radio voice for the bright future of the Diamondbacks!"

A new voice joins the Diamondbacks' radio booth.