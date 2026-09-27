Gabriel Moreno Scratched From Diamondbacks' Game 162 Lineup vs Padres
In this story:
With their playoff lives on the line, in their final regular season game of 2026, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making a late lineup change.
Catcher Gabriel Moreno, who was initially scheduled to be Arizona's designated hitter against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, has been scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup. Pavin Smith will take over the DH slot in Moreno's place.
Moreno has been battling a hamstring issue. He exited Friday night's game early because of the hamstring, and was pinch-hit for by Adrian Del Castillo against Mason Miller with the bases loaded on Saturday night.
Manager Torey Lovullo has taken a consistently optimistic approach to this injury, but to see Moreno scratched would suggest the catcher was not able to fully push off with his legs during his swings in the cages ahead of Sunday's first pitch.
Diamondbacks scratch Gabriel Moreno from game 162
Here's what the Diamondbacks' new lineup looks like after Moreno was removed:
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- 2B Ketel Marte
- SS Geraldo Perdomo
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Corbin Carroll
- DH Pavin Smith
- 1B Tim Tawa
- C James McCann
- CF Jordan Lawar
With Moreno departing the lineup for the time being, Smith moves to DH. That prompts Arizona to move Tim Tawa — who was originally in center field — to first base. Jordan Lawlar was not in the initial starting lineup, but will now start in center field.
Moreno is in the midst of a breakout season by all metrics. He's hitting .311, which would be enough to claim the National League batting title, for the time being.
Moreno has produced a .311/.388/.486 triple slash line, 16 homers, 33 doubles, 83 RBI and 60 walks. He has a .874 OPS. Every one of those numbers is a career high.
Of course, the Diamondbacks have gotten solid production out of backup James McCann, who's hitting .283. But Moreno has been Arizona's most consistent hitter all season.
Not only does his scratch potentially hurt the Diamondbacks' chances at clinching a postseason berth on Sunday, but a longer-term absence might carry over into a potential playoff run.
It is not clear as of this writing exactly how severe the issue is, nor whether Moreno will be allowed to serve as a potential pinch-hit option late in Sunday's game.
The Diamondbacks must win on Sunday to advance. The Phillies must also lose. An Arizona loss or Philadelphia win would eliminate the D-backs.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz