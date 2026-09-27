Gabriel Moreno Scratched From Diamondbacks' Game 162 Lineup vs Padres

With their playoff lives on the line, in their final regular season game of 2026, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making a late lineup change.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno, who was initially scheduled to be Arizona's designated hitter against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, has been scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup. Pavin Smith will take over the DH slot in Moreno's place.

Moreno has been battling a hamstring issue. He exited Friday night's game early because of the hamstring, and was pinch-hit for by Adrian Del Castillo against Mason Miller with the bases loaded on Saturday night.

Manager Torey Lovullo has taken a consistently optimistic approach to this injury, but to see Moreno scratched would suggest the catcher was not able to fully push off with his legs during his swings in the cages ahead of Sunday's first pitch.

Diamondbacks scratch Gabriel Moreno from game 162

Sep 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) reacts after a play in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the Diamondbacks' new lineup looks like after Moreno was removed:

LF Lars Nootbaar 2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo 3B Nolan Arenado RF Corbin Carroll DH Pavin Smith 1B Tim Tawa C James McCann CF Jordan Lawar

With Moreno departing the lineup for the time being, Smith moves to DH. That prompts Arizona to move Tim Tawa — who was originally in center field — to first base. Jordan Lawlar was not in the initial starting lineup, but will now start in center field.

Moreno is in the midst of a breakout season by all metrics. He's hitting .311, which would be enough to claim the National League batting title, for the time being.

Moreno has produced a .311/.388/.486 triple slash line, 16 homers, 33 doubles, 83 RBI and 60 walks. He has a .874 OPS. Every one of those numbers is a career high.

Of course, the Diamondbacks have gotten solid production out of backup James McCann, who's hitting .283. But Moreno has been Arizona's most consistent hitter all season.

Not only does his scratch potentially hurt the Diamondbacks' chances at clinching a postseason berth on Sunday, but a longer-term absence might carry over into a potential playoff run.

It is not clear as of this writing exactly how severe the issue is, nor whether Moreno will be allowed to serve as a potential pinch-hit option late in Sunday's game.

The Diamondbacks must win on Sunday to advance. The Phillies must also lose. An Arizona loss or Philadelphia win would eliminate the D-backs.