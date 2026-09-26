Diamondbacks Give New Gabriel Moreno Injury Update

The Arizona Diamondbacks removed catcher Gabriel Moreno early on Friday night, in the midst of an 11-4 blowout win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Following Friday's game, manager Torey Lovullo insisted the injury was not one that was worthy of a great deal of concern. The manager described it as "a tender left hamstring." Still, Moreno was replaced by veteran backup James McCann.

On Saturday, Moreno is in the lineup as the designated hitter. McCann is starting behind home plate for what will be another Diamondbacks bullpen game. Adrian Del Castillo has been recalled from Reno to provide some catching depth, as well.

Moreno's presence alone is a positive sign. He was not expected to go for imaging, and has been cleared to be back in the lineup for the time being. Ahead of Arizona's critical game two matchup with the Padres, Lovullo gave a new update on Moreno's status and provided some clarity to the situation.

Diamondbacks give update on Gabriel Moreno injury

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo's statement was more of the same positivity.

"I feel really good about [Moreno's status]. He's not catching. He's going to DH," Lovullo said.

Moreno has dealt with a minor hamstring issue already this year, though he did not land on the IL in that instance, either. The Diamondbacks approved Moreno to take an easier approach to his baserunning during that time while he worked his way back to 100% without removing him from play.

"He had a similar situation early in the year," Lovullo said. "We gave him the right to just cruise a little bit on the bases and not have to really get after it, and in a situation where late in the game if we need to run, I'll probably pinch-run for him. But we love the bat, and we love having him in the lineup."

So it sounds like Moreno will have a similar arrangement this time around. His value is not in his speed, anyway.

On Friday, Moreno went 2-for-3, in the midst of a brilliant month of September. With those two hits, Moreno's batting average reached .311, which is good for the National League lead in that category.

Moreno passed Luis Arraez of the Phillies (.310), who suffered an ankle injury on a recent play at first base. Arraez is unlikely to play in either of Philadelphia's final two games.

The overall season Moreno is having has been exceptional to witness. He's slashing .311/.387/.487 for a .874 OPS, smashing his career highs in home runs (16), RBI (82), doubles (33) and walks (60).

The key to this breakout has been health. Moreno has spent some time on the IL this year, but never for a truly extended period. His 129 games played — which, barring further injury, will turn into 131 — will also be a career high by at least 18 games.