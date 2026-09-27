The Arizona Diamondbacks have reached the conclusion of their 162-game marathon. With their playoff hopes still alive in the final contest of the year, Arizona will face the San Diego Padres for one last time this regular season.

Arizona's position is simple. They trail the Philadelphia Phillies by one game for the third and final Wild Card berth. That means a loss by Arizona or a win by Philadelphia would eliminate the D-backs from playoff contention.

The D-backs cannot reach the postseason unless they win and the Phillies lose. It all comes down to Sunday afternoon's 12:10 p.m. first pitch at Petco Park.

Let's take a look at the lineup for Sunday's regular season finale.

Update: the Diamondbacks have scratched Moreno from their lineup since the initial order was released.

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for game 162 vs Padres

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno (14) hits a three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is what Arizona's batting order looks like after the scratch:

LF Lars Nootbaar 2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo 3B Nolan Arenado RF Corbin Carroll DH Pavin Smith 1B Tim Tawa C James McCann CF Jordan Lawar

But the most noteworthy name in this lineup is the lack of Gabriel Moreno's presence, despite initially being in the lineup. Moreno has exited back-to-back games early with a hamstring issue. Manager Torey Lovullo has been confident that Moreno would be able to DH, but he won't start on Sunday, after all.

Lovullo was asked what boxes Moreno needed to check before taking the field.

"Probably be able to sit on his legs and go into the batting cage," Lovullo said. "I've seen him go back and forth into the cage, sit on his legs, use his legs through the course of a swing. ... You've got to be able to use your legs through the entire swing. So I think he's testing that out right now. I think he's in a good spot so far from what I've heard."

Moreno left Saturday's game batting .311, which would be enough for him to secure a batting title away if the season ended last night.

"I know he wants to win a batting title, and he's going to probably put all that aside to help us win a baseball game. So he'll continue to make the sacrifice for the group... and we want him in that lineup," Lovullo said.

Moreno is having a career season. When he's healthy, he's been a major impact bat for Arizona.