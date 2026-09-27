How to Watch Diamondbacks' Win-Or-Go-Home Game 162 vs Padres

Game 162 has descended upon the baseball world. It means everything to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks find themselves alive in the playoff chase with just one regular season game left to play. They trail the Philadelphia Phillies — who have lost four of their last five — by one game.

Arizona owns the tiebreaker. All the D-backs need to do is tie Philadelphia. But following a brutal bullpen game blowout loss to the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, Arizona cannot do that alone.

The Diamondbacks must win on Sunday. A loss would eliminate them. However, even a win must be accompanied by a Phillies loss to the Tamp Bay Rays. A Philadelphia victory could, theoretically, eliminate Arizona before the end of their game on Sunday.

It all comes down to game 162. Here's how you can catch the action:

How to watch Diamondbacks vs Padres game 162

Sep 25, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) comes in from the outfield during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With playoff baseball comes nationally-exclusive broadcasts. But this isn't quite the playoffs, just yet.

The Diamondbacks and Padres have both had their fair share of national broadcasts, but Sunday afternoon's game — which is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Arizona and San Diego time — will not be carried by a national channel.

It will be available, as usual, via both teams' respective streaming platforms. That means those who have subscribed to D-backs.TV or Padres.TV will have access to the game without any extra steps required.

Those living out of the Arizona and San Diego markets can view the game via MLB.TV's out-of-market streaming package.

For fans who mayr do not have access to these streaming services, the game will also be broadcast via radio by ESPN 620 AM, as well as La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish language). For Padres fans, it will be broacast by KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860.

Michael Soroka gets game 162 start for Diamondbacks

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) walks off after throwing against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a rough performance by Arizona's bullpen on Saturday, it will be righty Michael Soroka on the mound for the final contest.

Soroka has pitched well since returning from his most recent IL stint. He tossed seven innings of two-run (one earned) baseball with nine strikeouts in a critical matchup with the Rockies his last time out.

His ERA on the year is 3.31, and he holds an 0.90 ERA in 20 career innings against the Padres. Soroka has not seen San Diego this year, however.

Behind him will likely be a mostly loaded bullpen, regardless of its heavy usage on Saturday. If the situation arises, starter Eduardo Rodriguez may even be available out of the bullpen. Arizona is going to have to sell out for a win — and hope the Phillies cannot do the same.