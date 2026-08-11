Geraldo Perdomo Leaves Diamondbacks Game With Injury

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was pulled early from Arizona's game one series opener against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Monday night.

According to the Diamondbacks, Perdomo ultimately exited the contest with what is currently being described as left knee soreness. There was no particular play on which Perdomo appeared to suffer any sort of injury.

At the time, Arizona held a 7-0 lead heading into the top of the fifth inning. Perdomo was pulled prior to that frame's beginning and was replaced at shortstop by veteran utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas.

Following the game, manager Torey Lovullo said this issue arose during the D-backs' most recent series win over the Dodgers, and that he might have left Perdomo in Monday's game against the Rockies if the score had been closer.

Perdomo will not have imaging and may still play Tuesday. Lovullo gave Perdomo a "fifty-fifty" chance to be in Tuesday's lineup.

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo exits early

Aug 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) salutes after a single against the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perdomo does have a history with regard to a knee injury, however the torn meniscus he suffered back in the 2024 season was to his right knee, not the left. This will not be an issue related to that injury, which is encouraging,.

The 26-year-old shortstop is not in the midst of his most stellar season in terms of offense.

After a seven-WAR season earned him a fourth-place MVP finish in the 2025 season, Perdomo's bat has since cooled off to the tune of a .244/.359/.374 slash, a .733 OPS and nine homers.

However, he's made a notable improvement to his defense at a premium position. In 2025, Perdomo was worth +3 Defensive Runs Saved, +3 Fielding Run Value and +5 Outs Above Average, but he also committed a career-high 18 errors.

Perdomo himself pointed that out as an area he wanted to improve, and he's done that. He's got +6 Defensive Runs Saved, +7 Fielding Run Value and +9 Outs Above Average with plenty of season left to play.

Vargas is a strong-enough defender just about everywhere on the diamond, but losing Perdomo's defense long-term could be a major detriment to Arizona's resurgent infield defensive group.

Vargas has been worth +4 Defensive Runs Saved, +1 Fielding Run Value and +1 Outs Above Average, but most of his positive value has come at first or second base. As a shortstop, he's been worth -1 Defensive Runs Saved in only 11 innings. He has a career -3 DRS at shortstop in parts of eight seeasons.

The Diamondbacks will need any potential absence by Perdomo to be relatively short in order to have a strong shot at earning a playof berth.

Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest on Perdomo's status.