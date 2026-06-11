Harsh Reality of the Zac Gallen Situation Limits D-backs' Options

Right-hander Zac Gallen is not the only concern with the Arizona Diamondbacks in their current slide, but his struggles have certainly stood out for some time now.

It's not the fact that Gallen no longer looks like the ace-caliber pitcher he once was, but rather the consistency with which poor outings have occurred of late.

It's understandable to watch any arm have a rough performance against an All-Star-filled Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. But when nearly the exact same performance is turned in against the Miami Marlins one start later, that contributes more strongly to the notion that Gallen's issues are due more to his own lack of execution, command and playable stuff.

It's been more than just the last two starts. It's been a problem since, arguably, the latter end of 2024, or even 2023. The Diamondbacks simply can't let this go on much longer. The problem is, their alternative options are not exactly abundant.

Zac Gallen's struggles continue for Diamondbacks

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For the second start in a row, Gallen allowed a staggering nine hits, despite not completing the sixth inning. He gave up four more earned runs (one was, admittedly inherited), which inflated his ERA to 5.43 on the 2026 season.

Gallen's ERA in 2025 was a career-worst 4.83, but the difficulties have only seemed to increase despite some various successful performances this year.

By now, the peripheral metrics have already been laid out at great length. His expected ERA (5.48) and FIP (4.82) are not those of a pitcher who is simply getting unlucky.

He's giving up slightly fewer walks (2.71 BB/9) this year, but has given up 11 homers in 69.2 innings — a pace of nearly 1.5 homers per nine innings. He's striking batters out at the lowest clip of his career (14.7%), and is struggling to get any amount of swing-and-miss (19.6% whiff rate).

At this point, the Diamondbacks have had ample time to try and make adjustments. It's not a new issue. If there is some way to tweak Gallen's arsenal, delivery or routine to turn him back into an above-average arm, it certainly hasn't been discovered during his year-plus of struggles.

Fans are already calling for a departure, understandably so. That's what happens when consistent underperformance occurs. There may be a time and place when the Diamondbacks decide to part ways with the arm that helped will them to a World Series in 2023, but they simply don't have much of an option right now. Here's why:

Zac Gallen's struggles don't have an easy solution

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) warms up before pitching against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on June 2, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What was once a relative wealth of Arizona pitching depth is no longer close to that. It makes parting with Gallen a difficult path to take.

Corbin Burnes won't be back until September (optimistically) after suffering a setback in his rehab. Brandon Pfaadt is working on being stretched back out into a full-time starter in Triple-A Reno. Meanwhile, Merrill Kelly and Ryne Nelson are also struggling in the majors.

The pitching prospects closest to an MLB debut aren't true options yet, either. Lefty Kohl Drake has a 7.80 ERA, while fellow southpaw Mitch Bratt recently landed on the IL with a back issue. Cristian Mena is likely out for the year after having shoulder surgery. Yu-Min Lin still hasn't found his rhythm, and Yilber Diaz is not stretched out enough to start.

The point is, the Diamondbacks need Gallen. They don't have enough MLB-ready depth to cut him loose, even if they felt it was time. And even the above snapshot assumes Arizona suffers no additional injuries to their major league rotation — which is nowhere close to a guarantee in the major leagues.

"We need him," manager Torey Lovullo said of Gallen in an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show. "We need him to go out there. We'll continue to evaluate him as we do with every other player on this ball club."

Will it get to a point where the Diamondbacks have no choice but to part with Gallen and explore whatever meager replacement options may be available? Perhaps. That can't be ruled out if his issues continue to worsen.

But the solution is not as simple as a DFA or trade of a struggling player. There are plenty of replacement-level veterans out there waiting for a minor league deal, but that solution likely won't get Arizona any closer to a playoff spot than simply sending Gallen back out there every fifth day — the D-backs' 2025 season certainly exemplifies that reality.

Even with Gallen's poor results, it's hard to imagine there being a replacement option who will provide a notable upgrade right now. The Diamondbacks just need Gallen to improve, more than anything else. But that's been true for a while.