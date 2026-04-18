How Brandon Pfaadt is Adjusting to New Bullpen Role

Brandon Pfaadt walked into manager Torey Lovullo's office in the aftermath of his shift from starter to reliever with a simple message: "I just want to win baseball games."

However and whenever the Diamondbacks might call upon him, the right-hander is ready to go.

"He was so pro about it," Lovullo said.

Pfaadt is Arizona's newest bullpen arm, after making 30-plus starts in back-to-back seasons. But with three bumpy outings to begin 2026 and a roster crunch, the D-backs made the tough decision to transition Pfaadt's role.

As frustrating as it might be, Pfaadt is taking it as a chance to grow.

"It's a little different, but it's a good opportunity to grow from and go out there and have a different perspective of the game and any opportunity to help the team win," Pfaadt said. "That's the position that I'm putting myself in."

Diamondbacks Brandon Pfaadt adjusting to bullpen life

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) pitches during the first inning at Chase Field against the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

For the time being, Pfaadt is going to remain somewhat stretched out as a long man in the event of a need in the starting rotation — similarly to how righty Ryne Nelson was utilized in the 2024 season. Lovullo said he'd prefer to keep Pfaadt on a starter-esque schedule for that very purpose.

Pfaadt said he's spoken to Nelson about his experience in that type of role.

"[I'm in] the same position that he was in last year and we saw how that turned out for him, so taking it as a growth opportunity, and, like I said, just any opportunity to help the team win and any advantage to get on top," Pfaadt said.

Pfaadt is still trying to figure out what his routine will look like.

"Just being ready to go. I would say that's the biggest difference, trying to figure out the routine right now and it's going to take a few days or maybe a week to adjust, but at the end of the day it's going out there and giving my best effort and full intent," he said.

Lovullo's expectations for Pfaadt coming out of the bullpen? Give it everything he has.

"Don't conserve energy. Go as hard as you can for as long as you can. Give [him] the baseball, and when it's time, I'll come and grab it from you and empty the tank on every pitch," Lovullo said.

"What do I want him to do? I want him to just be ready, sit in the bullpen, understand what a bullpen piece looks like and what he needs to do to help us win a game. ... Go out there, get outs, and when you're done, you're done."