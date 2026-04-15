The Diamondbacks Made the Perfect Pitching Decision — For Now

The Arizona Diamondbacks were forced to make a tough rotation decision on Monday night, following their heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

With Merrill Kelly set to return from the injured list Tuesday, Arizona needed to clear a spot in their five-man starting rotation.

Despite right-hander Michael Soroka's experience as a bullpen arm, the D-backs instead opted to transition right-hander Brandon Pfaadt to a relief role, allowing Soroka to maintain his rotation spot for the time being.

While both arms have yet to make an appearance since the decision, this decision looks like the right one — on paper, at least.

Why moving Pfaadt to the bullpen was the right decision

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) pitches during the first inning at Chase Field against the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

As I wrote before this decision was ultimately finalized, Pfaadt's splits make him look like a potential fit for long relief. He has consistently put up significantly worse numbers the second and third time through an opposing order, with his best results coming in the first two or three frames.

In all three of his starts this season, Pfaadt has run into a multi-run inning in the heart of his outing — twice coming in the fifth inning and once in the fourth.

Pfaadt has, of course, shown an ability at times to pitch extremely deep into games on occasion. He completed eight and nine innings in separate starts during 2025's regular season.

Unfortunately, the results have been very inconsistent for the young right-hander since his breakout in the 2023 postseason. Allowing him a chance to reset and approach the game differently might be better than if the D-backs had opted to send him to Triple-A, where the PCL does nothing if not shatter a pitcher's confidence in a hitter's paradise.

For his career, Pfaadt owns a 5.16 ERA. There is clearly talent and potential present. If he can eliminate the big innings and pitch out of the stretch more proficiently, he may still have a future as a starter — or even a high-leverage reliever, given his tendency to put his best stuff forward in the biggest moments.

Diamondbacks ride hot hand with Michael Soroka

Apr 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

On the opposite end, Soroka has shown excellent results as a starting pitcher thus far in 2026. He holds a 2.87 ERA and 23 strikeouts in his first 15.2 innings in Arizona's rotation.

Not only is Soroka clearly the hotter hand at the moment, but he's also shown a tendency to settle in as his outing progresses.

He worked his way out of traffic and punctuated his D-backs debut with an immaculate inning in his first start of the year. He recovered from a four-run first inning to punch out 10 and help Arizona earn a comeback win in his most recent start.

There's certainly a chance Soroka begins to regress, but those types of results are simply not ones that can be ignored. Soroka's role should remain unchanged until he gives the team reason to lose faith in him.