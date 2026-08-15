How to Watch Diamondbacks and Braves Game 2: Rodriguez vs Holmes

The Arizona Diamondbacks, following a less-than-ideal series loss to the Colorado Rockies to finish their homestand, began their road trip on a positive note by taking a thin 2-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, thanks to another excellent outing by right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.

As such, Arizona already has an opportunity to earn a series win against a high-quality National League opponent. The Braves are 73-49 and firmly in first place in the NL East.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, are fighting for a potential Wild Card spot as the year progresses. At 65-58, and thanks to currently holding the tiebreaker over the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona now occupies the third and final Wild Card berth.

With that in mind, here's how you can tune in to catch the game two action in Atlanta on Saturday evening, with a 7:15 p.m. Eastern, 4:15 p.m. local Arizona time first pitch.

How to watch Diamondbacks-Braves game two

Jul 31, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) runs to third base during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona has not had a national broadcast for a bit, even when the Los Angeles Dodgers came to town for a three-game series. But that will change on Saturday.

Game two against the Braves will be a nationally-exclusive broadcast. It will be carried by FOX, which means the standard D-backs.TV package or MLB.TV out-of-market package will not provide access to this game.

Fans wishing to watch will either have to tune in to FOX via cable or live TV streaming, or subscribe to FOX One in order to watch the game.

There will also be radio options. As always, Arizona Sports 98.7 (English) and La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM (Spanish) will be Arizona fans' source for radio feeds. Braves fans can listen via 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM.

Eduardo Rodriguez takes on Grant Holmes

Aug 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no way to undersell it. Eduardo Rodriguez has — by far — been the most impactful arm on the Diamondbacks' staff this season.

Despite concerns constantly lingering about peripheral metrics and potential regression, Rodriguez has simply continued to take the mound and set down opposing batters.

He has a 2.70 ERA this season, and his most recent start was a brilliant seven-inning, nine-strikeout win over the Los Angeles Dodgers to claim the season series from LA.

Grant Holmes has had a solid year as well, with a 3.47 ERA but 4.73 expected ERA. He held the D-backs to just one hit over six scoreless innings back on April 3.