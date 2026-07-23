What D-backs' Series Win Over Athletics Told Us — And What It Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks came away with a series victory over the struggling Athletics at Chase Field this week, ending their second-half-opening homestand 4-2 and improving to 53-49.

Arizona in sole possession of second place in the National League West and are now tied with the Pirates for the final Wild Card spot with plenty of season to go.

Here's what we learned from Arizona's series win over the Athletics, and a big question that now looms.

What Diamondbacks' series win over Athletics told us

Rookie success

Jul 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ryan Waldschmidt (15) runs on a sacrifice fly during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks' rookies put on a show in this series, putting it lightly.

In game one, rookie left-hander Mitch Bratt escaped eight base hits to throw 4.2 innings and allow only two runs with four strikeouts. He was not given the win, but he kept the team alive until a blowup inning by Kevin Ginkel derailed the series opener.

Following Bratt, fellow rookie left-hander Kohl Drake made an electric MLB debut in game two. He got out of trouble in the third inning to record a five-inning start with one earned run and his first five major league strikeouts. Drake was also not awarded the win thanks to a blown save by Paul Sewald, but Drake certainly did contribute to what eventually became a walk-off win.

In game three, righty Gerardo Carrillo threw two innings and gave up one run to provide some coverage for Arizona's tasked bullpen. But it was rookie outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt who stole the game three show, as he blasted his first major league home run 426 feet deep to left field — hopefully, the first of many.

The Diamondbacks were not wanting for rookie production in this series.

Corbin Carroll starting to pull out of slump

Jul 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebrates with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) after hitting a two run home run in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star outfielder Corbin Carroll has been mired in a lengthy slump, but his output in this series was an encouraging look.

The 25-year-old has just a .594 OPS in the month of July, but after hyperextending his elbow and sitting out game one, he turned in two strong performances at the plate.

Carroll picked up three base hits over games two and three. Game three saw him crush a home run off a fastball and follow up with a trademark triple — both knocks going to the opposite field.

The Diamondbacks need to see more of this, but Carroll has now hit safely in four of his last five games, and appears to be swinging the bat more like his old star self.

Big question remaining after D-backs series win over Athletics

Is it time to start considering other closer options?

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Paul Sewald (38) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Chase Field in Phoenix, on July 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Sewald has been a strange case this season. He's gotten just about every ninth-inning, save situation out he's needed to, but it hasn't been pretty. His ERA is 4.71, and he's been quite prone to the long ball.

Though he came into game two with a near-perfect 23-for-24 resume in save chances, his issues caught up to him in brutal fashion. He got the A's down to their last strike, then surrendered a triple to the nine-hole hitter and a two-run homer to Jacob Wilson.

Is it too early to begin thinking about a different ninth inning option? Is his 23-for-25 track record good enough to overlook the fact that he's given up a run in five of his last eight games? Would removing him from that role cause trickle-down issues in earlier innings and ruin the success of the arms in other bullpen roles?

The Diamondbacks are going to have to consider all these factors, and soon.