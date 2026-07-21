How Michael Soroka is Staying Patient With His 'Frustrating' Injury

Michael Soroka was relaxing in the clubhouse practicing his putting stroke on the putt return ramp that has been in the starting pitchers' corner of the clubhouse for years. One after another, he dialed in until he figured out the slope that was causing putts to move right. Once he got it, he sank several in a row, then one after another.

He is exercising the same level of precision and patience as he works his way back from a left glute strain that put him on the injured list back on June 20. Soroka is no stranger to the injured list. This is the tenth time in his career he has had to take time down to heal. He acknowledged some frustration.

"A little bit [frustrating]," he said. "I mean, I'm pretty, unfortunately, versed in IL time. I think this is probably going to go down as one of the most minor ones of my career."

Soroka had been a revelation in the Arizona Diamondbacks' rotation before going down with the injury, pitching to an 8-3 record and a 3.07 ERA in 82 innings. He's been sorely missed. The D-backs rotation has a 4.88 ERA since June 20, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Soroka Methodically Working his Way Back

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka talks to a trainer after suffering an injury prior to the start of the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soroka threw a bullpen on July 5, and then had his next session pushed back. He most recently threw on July 18. Now he's expected to throw a live session before the end of this week. At that point, he expects to start formal rehab assignments, of which he'll need at least two or three to get fully ramped up. That timeline pushes him well into the first or even second week of August.

"Obviously you want to be back immediately," Soroka said. "But unfortunately, starting pitching, that's kind of the crux of it is that you've got to go build back up too. We've done what we can to get moving and get back and help this team down the road."

The main reason this has gone slowly is because it's important to avoid any type of cascade injury by trying to rush back with altered mechanics due to compensating for the injury. Soroka expressed appreciation to the medical staff and team for not trying to rush him back.

"They've done a great job keeping that at the front of their mind. There are lots of opportunities for teams to just throw guys back out there. They've done a great job making sure that I am ready, so I look to make it worth it," he said.

Making it worth it is the main motivation for both Soroka and the team to slow things down a couple weeks back. The D-backs have a real shot to work their way into a playoff spot, especially after taking down the Cardinals in historic fashion on Sunday. But they need to take the long view as well.

"We looked at that and we understood that if it's an extra two starts at this end of it, nobody's going to remember [the delay], when we're hopefully going to the playoffs here," Soroka said.

The big right-hander has a lot of belief in the team the Diamondbacks have, even if they haven't put it all together yet. With a 51-48 record, they are still 0.5 games out of the NL Wild Card with three teams in front of them.

"That's one of the big reasons why I chose to come here this year is because, again, there's no weakness with this team," he said. "This team is deep. There's depth at every wall of this game that we play.

"I haven't been on a team that's been this capable and just not quite shown it. I think that's where it's exciting, honestly, is that you think we're in it, and we haven't even really got hot and played our best baseball."

The Diamondbacks' best baseball down the stretch will likely need to include a healthy Soroka pitching to the capability he showed through the first three months of the season.

Other D-backs Health Updates From Torey Lovullo

Apr 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Justin Martinez (63) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Martinez, recovering from Tommy John surgery threw 15 pitches in a live session that went very well according to the manager. He will throw one more live session on Wednesday, and then they'll evaluate where he's at. It sounded like there would be one more bullpen after the live session, and then perhaps a rehab assignment might start in the not-too-distant future.

Ryne Nelson (right flexor strain) threw from 60 feet off flat ground on Sunday and Monday. It's not known yet whether the team will have him ramp up to pitch as a starter or as a reliever for the remainder of the season. If ramping up for relief work he could be back several weeks earlier than it would take to ramp up as a starter.

Zac Gallen's appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles was happening on Monday and Lovullo did not have an update yet on the results of that consultation. A.J. Puk's visit results with ElAttrache is still pending as well.

As reported earlier on Monday, Corbin Carroll (day to day with hyperextended elbow) is available off the bench if needed.