Failed Comeback vs Nationals Hurts Diamondbacks More Than You Think

The Arizona Diamondbacks brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth inning of Sunday's rubber match against the Washington Nationals, but they were unable to overcome what was, at one point, a five-run deficit to their National League foes.

Arizona is in the midst of a tough four-city road trip, loaded with matchups against three separate NL Wild Card-contending clubs.

It is far too early to call any game — or any series — a legitimate must-win in late July. But this is the type of series that, when not taken advantage of, could easily come back and haunt a playoff hopeful club.

Series loss to Nationals could haunt Diamondbacks

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With this loss, the Diamondbacks have officially lost the season series with Washington, after dropping two of three to them at Chase Field about six weeks prior. As a result, Arizona will not own the tiebreaker over the Nationals, should it come down to it.

That might end up being a worse development than one would initially expect. This is not the Nationals of 2025 or before. Though a 54-52 record is nothing exceptional at the moment, this is a team who could find its way into an NL Wild Card spot if they manage to get hot.

In a way, they are quite reminiscent of the 2024 Diamondbacks — a high-octane, dangerous group of hitters, but an unreliable, blowup-prone pitching staff. In fact, those 2024 Diamondbacks were an extremely similar 54-50 on July 26 of that season.

It was around that very time the D-backs' offense hit its stride fully, and they would go on to win just shy of 90 games. They did miss the playoffs, however, as a result of a tiebreaker.

Arizona's inability to do enough damage to the Nationals' rough pitching is a missed opportunity, and one that could lead to another team leapfrogging them as the pennant race heats up. Because the road does not necessarily get a great deal easier for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks have important series lying ahead

Jul 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws a pitch against the Athletics in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a road trip in which the Diamondbacks faced an opportunity to gain serious playoff ground.

They took care of business in their one-off with the Cardinals, but after their loss in Washington, D.C., they'll have to head to Pittsburgh to face another Wild Card club in the Pirates — another team that currently holds a 2-1 lead in the season series. They have no choice but to win that series or risk losing even more potential ground.

The trade deadline is looming on August 3. When Arizona comes home following the Deadline, they'll have to face the Padres and Dodgers. When they go back out on the road again, they'll get the Braves in Atlanta.