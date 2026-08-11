Jake McCarthy Makes Triumphant Return to Chase Field

As Jake McCarthy stood as his locker preparing to be interviewed by the media scrum that had assembled to see him upon his return to Chase Field, his teammates began to heckle him.

In typical McCarthy fashion he shrugged and smiled as the Rockies players let him have it. Fitting in has clearly has not been a problem.

Jake McCarthy Makes Return to Chase Field as NL Player of the Week

McCarthy makes a triumphant return to the ballpark he formerly called home as the reigning National League player of the week. McCarthy went 14-for-27, .519 with three doubles, two homers, eight runs scored and five RBI. He also stole three bases as the leadoff man for the Rockies.

The Rockies leadoff hitter seemed surprised by the award.

"I honestly didn't know that there was a weekly award in the big leagues. Maybe I just haven't paid attention. But obviously to get named that, it's good coming into the game," McCarthy said.

For the season, McCarthy is now batting .306 with 13 homers and 67 RBI, along with 20 stolen bases. It's been an incredible turnaround for a player that struggled in 2025 and ended up getting traded in a roster crunch for a lower level relief prospect named Josh Grosz.

The irony, of course, is the Diamondbacks have struggled by not having enough good left-hand hitting all year. But McCarthy was not about to engage in sour grapes, and took accountability for his down season last year.

"I mean, last year was pretty rough. But I think when you don't play well, you learn. It's an opportunity to step back and say here's what went well. Here's what I do well, and just reflecting on it," he said.

McCarthy has been the primary leadoff hitter for the Rockies, and while he's taken advantage of the big outfield in Coors field, his production has not been limited to Colorado.

He's hitting a robust .293 with five homers and 25 RBI on the road. His park- and league-adjusted wRC+ is 119, which means he's been about 19% better than league average, even when you take Coors Field into account.

A change of scenery can often do a player good, and that's certainly been the case for McCarthy.

Aug 8, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy (31) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just think it's just getting back to what makes me good. I think maybe last year I got away from doing what I do well. I think that's being competitive on a daily basis.

"When I reflect on last year, I just think offensively specifically, a lot of at-bats ended in a pop-out or early weak contact. I'm just trying to hit as many line drives around the field as possible," McCarthy said.

McCarthy had a 21.3% line drive rate from 2022-24, but in 2025 that number was cut down to just 13.8%. In 2026 the line drive rate is a career best 25.3%. That approach plays especially well in Coors Field too.

"I'm sure the big outfield of course does help me trying to take an extra base," he said.

At the end of the day, just the opportunity to play and get so many at-bats has been just as big a factor. While he wouldn't say it, of course, not having to look over his shoulder, and knowing he's getting to play almost every day has got to allow him to relax and be his best self.

"I'm just very grateful to have the amount of at-bats I've had this far in the season, just hitting me in the top of the lineup," said McCarthy. "And my teammates being in scoring position a ton for me to impact the game with what could be just a line drive to the outfield. It's been a really fun season so far."

McCarthy is still friends with many of the Diamondbacks players, and he mentioned several by name and also that his wife and other player's wives are all friends. Those bonds don't just go away because of a trade.

"I got a lot of friends over in that clubhouse," he said.

For Diamondbacks fans who have fond memories of McCarthy, they'll get to see plenty of him this week at Chase Field. It might be bittersweet for some, but the player is not looking back, he's looking forward and has been the best version of himself in 2026.