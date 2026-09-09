Latest Corbin Carroll Injury Update is Concerning for Diamondbacks
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On Tuesday night, Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll was a late scratch from the lineup. At the time, the team announced that Carroll was dealing with low back discomfort.
Carroll has been a bit banged up for a good chunk of the season. It speaks to the type of player he is that he's been able to perform mostly well while dealing with a variety of physical ailments.
Minor injuries are also something most players have to deal with from time to time throughout a marathon of a 162-game season.
But the latest report on what's going on with Carroll is a bit concerning. Carroll is, once again, absent from Arizona's lineup on Wednesday, as the Diamondbacks will look to collect a sweep of the Kansas City Royals after two emotional extra-inning victories.
Corbin Carroll to have MRI for low back issue
According to Nick Piecoro of AZCentral, Carroll is expected to undergo an MRI on his back when the Diamondbacks return to Arizona on Thursday. Thursday is a scheduled off day for the team.
A player receiving imaging is never exactly a positive sign. It does not mean that a stint on the injured list is inevitable, of course, but it does suggest a possibility that this issue is more than something that can be resolved with a day or two off.
The Diamondbacks tried to get Carroll a day off on Monday, but ultimately turned to him in a pinch-hit situation. Carroll went 0-for-2 in that game, and did not appear to be physically comfortable.
Carroll is int he midst of a "down" season — one that still equates to a productive .240/.334/.466 slash line, an .800 OPS, 19 home runs and an MLB-leading 16 triples. But he's had a difficult stretch of late, which may or may not be related to his back issue. Arizona had dropped him down to fifth in the batting order prior to his recent pair of scratches.
Diamondbacks reveal Carroll-free lineup for Royals finale
With no Carroll in the starting lineup for the third straight game, here's what the Diamondbacks' batting order will look like for their final game in Kansas City:
- 2B Ildemaro Vargas
- DH Ketel Marte
- SS Geraldo Perdomo
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Tim Tawa
- LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- C James McCann
- CF Jordan Lawlar
- RF Lars Nootbaar
Lars Nootbaar will take Carroll's place in right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will get his first start in left field since he was activated from the IL. Gurriel has played in two games — both as the designated hitter.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz