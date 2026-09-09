Latest Corbin Carroll Injury Update is Concerning for Diamondbacks

On Tuesday night, Arizona Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll was a late scratch from the lineup. At the time, the team announced that Carroll was dealing with low back discomfort.

Carroll has been a bit banged up for a good chunk of the season. It speaks to the type of player he is that he's been able to perform mostly well while dealing with a variety of physical ailments.

Minor injuries are also something most players have to deal with from time to time throughout a marathon of a 162-game season.

But the latest report on what's going on with Carroll is a bit concerning. Carroll is, once again, absent from Arizona's lineup on Wednesday, as the Diamondbacks will look to collect a sweep of the Kansas City Royals after two emotional extra-inning victories.

Corbin Carroll to have MRI for low back issue

Aug 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) scores a run against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Nick Piecoro of AZCentral, Carroll is expected to undergo an MRI on his back when the Diamondbacks return to Arizona on Thursday. Thursday is a scheduled off day for the team.

A player receiving imaging is never exactly a positive sign. It does not mean that a stint on the injured list is inevitable, of course, but it does suggest a possibility that this issue is more than something that can be resolved with a day or two off.

The Diamondbacks tried to get Carroll a day off on Monday, but ultimately turned to him in a pinch-hit situation. Carroll went 0-for-2 in that game, and did not appear to be physically comfortable.

Carroll is int he midst of a "down" season — one that still equates to a productive .240/.334/.466 slash line, an .800 OPS, 19 home runs and an MLB-leading 16 triples. But he's had a difficult stretch of late, which may or may not be related to his back issue. Arizona had dropped him down to fifth in the batting order prior to his recent pair of scratches.

Diamondbacks reveal Carroll-free lineup for Royals finale

Sep 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after flying out during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With no Carroll in the starting lineup for the third straight game, here's what the Diamondbacks' batting order will look like for their final game in Kansas City:

2B Ildemaro Vargas DH Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Tim Tawa LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. C James McCann CF Jordan Lawlar RF Lars Nootbaar

Lars Nootbaar will take Carroll's place in right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will get his first start in left field since he was activated from the IL. Gurriel has played in two games — both as the designated hitter.