Corbin Carroll Scratched From Diamondbacks' Lineup vs Royals

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a late change to their lineup for their game two matchup against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Tuesday night.

Star outfielder Corbin Carroll, who's been in the midst of a slump, has been scratched from the batting order just over an hour prior to the 4:40 p.m. (Arizona time) scheduled first pitch.

The Diamondbacks tried to get Carroll a full day off during Monday's win, but due to the close, tight nature of the game, Carroll was called upon to pinch-hit.

According to Nick Piecoro of AZCentral, Carroll was scratched with low back discomfort. Carroll has dealt with a back issue and minor physical ailments this year, but has not had to miss any time on the Injured List to this point in the season.

Let's take a look at the new batting order for Tuesday's game.

Diamondbacks scratch Corbin Carroll from lineup vs Royals

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) looks to bat again the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what Arizona's new lineup looks like for game two in Kansas City:

DH Lars Nootbaar 2B Ketel Marte C Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo 3B Nolan Arenado CF Tommy Troy RF Tim Tawa 1B Ildemaro Vargas LF Ryan Waldschmidt

The lineup itself did not change to a great extent. Tim Tawa, who was originally Arizona's starting first baseman for Tuesday, will move out to right field. Tawa has exhibited strong defense just about anywhere on the diamond during his young career.

With Tawa out of first base, veteran utilityman Ildemaro Vargas will take over at first base. Vargas was not originally in Tuesday's starting lineup, but has been no stranger to everyday reps this year.

The fact is, Carroll has been struggling for some time. He was moved down to the fifth spot in the batting order on Saturday — the lowest he's hit all season. He promptly went 3-for-9 with two doubles and a run scored in two games batting fifth.

Carroll's season numbers have not been as stellar as fans might be hoping for, but he's still having an overall productive year. The 26-year-old star has produced a .240/.334/.466 triple slash and .800 OPS, while sitting just one home run shy of his fourth straight 20-homer season. He leads baseball in triples (16) by a significantly wide margin.

For now, there is no indication that this late scratch means Carroll will have to miss significant time, though that could change as more information comes out.