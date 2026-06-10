Latest Ketel Marte Frustration Rumors Aren't Worth Entertaining, Yet

The internal frustration with Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte appears to have resurfaced.

Marte, who notably took the day off against Shohei Ohtani during game three of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this past week, did frustrate some within the organization with his tendency to ask for days off last season. But after a lengthy offseason of trade talks, it looked as if those conversations were a thing of the past.

According to a new report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, that frustration may be ongoing. But, at least for the time being, this narrative is not worth keeping front and center — unless Marte provides a more egregious reason to do so.

Frustration rumors resurface for Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte (4) rounds the bases after his 2-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is exactly what Nightengale wrote in his report:

"Meanwhile, Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, who the D-backs tried to trade during the winter, continues to frustrate segments of the organization by opting to take days off. He sat last week when Shohei Ohtani the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched against the Diamondbacks, and then played the next day and hit a walk-off homer."

It's not out of the question to believe that frustration may exist in the Diamondbacks' organization. Of course teams would want their best player to play against other teams' best players.

Manager Torey Lovullo addressed that absence at the time, saying he and Marte had a discussion about getting him an off day during that four-game set with the Dodgers. Marte was dealing with nagging, minor injuries to his hamstring and lower back, and was not moving well prior to his game off.

Lovullo told reporters he asked Marte to play in game two, with the agreement of an off day in the next game. He said he'd rather give his second baseman an off day than allow him to aggravate an injury and miss weeks on the IL. Seems somewhat reasonable, right?

It would be, if not for the opponent himself (Ohtani), and for the rumors that have already been talked to death since last season.

If Marte's off days had been flipped, this likely would have been a non-story. Not facing Ohtani is the part that stands out here, not the day off itself.

And that's precisely why this story is nothing like the one that began this dialogue a season ago. Here's why:

Ketel Marte frustration carries less weight this time

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte (4) looks on from the dugout before they play the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on May 7, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marte has played in 62 games this season. Not only is that a pace for a career-high in games played, it's also the second-most on the team, just one behind Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo.

The Diamondbacks' top three stars have played the most games, which is exactly how it should be. Marte is not missing games at a high clip, nor is he frequently demanding off days.

Could it, arguably, not be the best look to get an off day against the toughest pitcher on the schedule? Sure. But in a vacuum, that bad look would only last as long as the average media consumer's attention span.

It's of course possible that teammates, coaches, or front office members weren't thrilled with that decision in the moment. As with any family member, partner or close friend, perhaps there has been some eye-rolling or annoyance behind the closed doors of the clubhouse.

But does that mean Marte's actions are causing a sizable rift in the locker room? Not necessarily, yet.

"There's this underlying theme that he's not a good teammate, and it's pulling at the fabric of the clubhouse chemistry, which is not true at all," Lovullo said prior to the Diamondbacks' Tuesday loss to the Marlins.

"What I ask that stops is that theme that something is wrong in our clubhouse or something is not right in our clubhouse because of Ketel Marte. That couldn't be further from the truth."

Some may scoff at this statement from Lovullo. The real truth may be somewhere in between total organizational unrest and complete oblivion. But in terms of actual transgressions, the noise that has arisen this week feels significantly more attached to the previous instance of frustration, as opposed to the current situation.

To reiterate: Marte took unexcused time off in 2025 and was missing for multiple games without an injury causing the absence. During that time, the team was floundering and considering selling off key members of the clubhouse at the deadline. If there was frustration by teammates then, that would make complete, justifiable sense.

And that situation is nothing close to missing one game to physical ailments in early June with an above-.500 record. Marte playing against Ohtani (in a game Arizona was dominated to a 7-0 loss), would have likely changed very little. Missing the following game might have been the difference between a walk-off win and a demoralizing loss.

This is not to say Marte has zero responsibility in the prior situation, nor does it discredit the fact that losing Marte against Ohtani was not an ideal situation for the Diamondbacks.

What I am saying is this: to conflate this year's absence with last year's is dishonest. To continue dissecting it so intensely is a dangerous game that could more negatively affect the Diamondbacks than a one-off absence.

Arizona made their decision already this offseason. They shopped Marte thoroughly — tediously, in fact — in the trade market. The front office then decided not to deal him, despite being reportedly "motivated" to do so.

They made the choice to keep Marte, and all the ups and downs that may come with him. If this was such a distinct problem, the team already had numerous chances to erase that problem for good. Marte can now veto any trade to any other club.

But they didn't. Arizona Sports' Alex Weiner worded it well: the story won't die because the Diamondbacks can't seem to let it.

If Marte does exhibit a lack of respect for his teammates, or does something similar to what caused unrest a year ago, then it's fair to criticize those actions and give sufficient voice to the discontent.

That is not what is going on here, however, and it's irresponsible to treat it as such — unless Marte gives undeniable reason to.