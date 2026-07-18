Why Didn't Ketel Marte Challenge Game-Ending Pitch vs Cardinals?

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a sloppy 5-4 contest to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, but the final pitch was the one that stung the hardest.

Against Cardinals closer Riley O'Brien, and with Tim Tawa as the tying run at second base, Ketel Marte was called out on strikes to end the game. The final pitch missed the top of the zone — not by much, but the Diamondbacks held two challenges.

There was nothing to lose by calling for a challenge, regardless of outcome. Marte would have either lost the challenge and the game was over, or won the challenge and had a shot to bring the tying run home from second base. He would have been right if he had pulled the trigger on a helmet-tap.

Ketel definitely should have challenged that… pic.twitter.com/i8QSsiaBeS — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) July 18, 2026

It's not as if that pitch was the deciding factor of the game. Plenty of opportunities were squandered; plenty of mistakes were made. But not challenging in that moment was one of them — a big one.

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte addresses the final pitch of the game

Jun 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks short stop Ketel Marte (4) sits in the dugout during the sixth inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marte met with members of the media following the game. His answer regarding the final pitch was succinct.

"I was looking for the breaking ball, I got the two-seamer. I was a little bit surprised," Marte said, speaking through team translator Alex Arpiza.

Marte's game was a mixed bag. He went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts, including the game-ender. He made an error that led to a run scoring in the first inning, but also made a spectacular play to save a run in the sixth inning.

It's been a bit of a tough season for Marte overall, who is now hitting .255/.310/.457 — productive, but not to his usual superstar level.

"Clearly, I'm not at my best moment right now, but we're working hard," Marte said. "I know [that] at my best moment, that the pitchers are aware of what I can do."

Manager Torey Lovullo said he did not have a chance to talk to Marte directly about the pitch, though he did say that he would likely speak with him Saturday.

"I don't want to speak for Ketel... But he thought it was a strike," Lovullo said. "And sometimes you gotta trust your own instincts and possibly thought it was a good pitch and he just checked off of it and lost his ability to challenge as soon as he stepped across home plate. So I'll get that answer tomorrow, I'll get a chance to talk to him."

"The ABS system is in place. Clearly, we've got to learn about the system, and we're not perfect."

Lovullo said the outcome of that pitch was frustrating, but it was one of many things bothering him in a mistake-filled game. He certainly had a valid point in that sense.

Torey Lovullo frustrated by D-backs' mistakes

Jul 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) argues with third base umpire Lance Barksdale (23) after being ejected during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There are 15 other things that happened in this game that are still eating at me right now," Lovullo said. "And we will address them one by one as a coaching staff and we will address them one by one with the players so we get better and learn from it."

The D-backs went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. They did not field well and did not execute pitches as well as they could have. Jorge Barrosa was picked off at first base as the tying run in the ninth inning — a run that might have scored on Tawa's two-out double.

Marte challenging might not have led to a tie game or a win, but it was the final piece of an ugly equation of mistakes. Friday's game was not an auspicious start to the second half for Arizona.

"As things started to unfold, I think the coaches were getting a little bit frustrated by watching a couple of the things," Lovullo continued. "The players, they're grinding away at it. But I think they were getting a little bit frustrated late in the game, too, because we weren't executing."