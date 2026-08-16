Latest Nolan Arenado Injury Update is a Bit Concerning

On Sunday afternoon, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado was removed in the top half of the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves after an awkward jog to first base on a ground ball out.

Arenado was replaced the next half inning by veteran utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas at third base. The team has since described the issue as "left trunk discomfort" — an injury designation that is not a common one.

Trunk discomfort encompasses the lower back, abdomen and side. Though the initial diagnosis is a bit vague, the latest update on Arenado's condition is a bit concerning.

Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado to have MRI

Aug 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) fields a ground ball and throws to first base for an out in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the latest update from D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson, Arenado is concerned that it might be an intercostal muscle issue. He will undergo imaging to determine further steps.

Nolan Arenado is worried it’s an intercostal muscle, will have MRI — Jody Jackson (@Jody_Jackson) August 16, 2026

The intercostal muscles are the muscles that run between one's ribs. The Diamondbacks have already dealt with an intercostal issue for right-hander Merrill Kelly, though Kelly's problem was nerve-related and not necessarily a potential muscle strain.

There is no guarantee that it will be the intercostal muscle for Arenado, but if it is, it could mean a potential IL stint. Needing an MRI is already not the most positive sign. This type of injury can be resolved in two to four weeks, however more severe cases can stretch into months.

Arenado did not appear to be in an incredible amount of pain prior to his removal, but to lose him for an extended period of time would certainly be a blow to a playoff-hopeful club like the Diamondbacks.

The 35-year-old veteran star has seen a bit of a resurgence in his bat. He's hit to a .764 OPS this season after back-to-back down seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024 and 2025. On Saturday, Arenado's two-homer game allowed him to eclipse the 20-homer mark for the first time since 2023.

Aug 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) fields a ground ball and throws to first base for an out in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he's not the top-end superstar he once was, Arenado has provided steady middle-order production. He is just behind Ketel Marte for the team lead in both homers and RBI, and has played strong third base defense.

If Arenado has to miss time, the D-backs would likely turn to a combination of Vargas and Tim Tawa at third base, which could force first baseman Tyler Locklear into a more regular workload at first.

Arizona could also opt to recall infielder Jose Fernandez from Triple-A, though they will already have to deal with some tough roster decisions with regard to Jordan Lawlar's looming return.