LuJames Groover's First D-backs Home Run is the Sign of New Era

It hasn't been the most stunningly-productive beginning to LuJames Groover's major league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but on Wednesday, he got ahold of one.

The Diamondbacks, who have struggled offensively for the most part of late, had just managed to scrape across a couple of runs, taking a 3-1 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

And then, Groover saw an enticing 90 MPH cutter on the first pitch of his at-bat, hanging in the inner-middle portion of the strike zone. Though not known for his power, Groover put a strong swing on the pitch, sending it 388 feet deep for a two-run homer.

That homer, though not exactly the finishing touch of a 9-4 victory, provided the ultimate winning run, and seemed to be the first truly big swing of the game.

Diamondbacks' LuJames Groover crushes first MLB homer

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter LuJames Groover (16) against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Groover had a solid night, during a wholesale offensive breakout. He went 1-for-3, but also managed to work two walks against the Cardinals' pitching staff. It will be a long climb back up toward any standout slash line, but it was an encouraging sign to see him send his first ball deep.

"I was just looking for something over the plate," Groover said, speaking to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh postgame. "He struck me out my first AB, slider, slider, cutter. And I watched the heater. ... So I was really just looking for a heater, really just right down the middle, over the heart of the plate. And it ended up being a cutter, and I was able to adjust to it and get a good swing off right there."

It was a particularly intriguing performance by the D-backs' first baseman.

Earlier in the day, in preparation for lefty Mitch Bratt's successful MLB debut, the Diamondbacks made the decision to DFA veteran first baseman Carlos Santana, which will end the threat of Santana coming to take a roster spot away from Groover.

Simultaneously, fellow first baseman Pavin Smith has continued to struggle, while left-handed power bat Max Kepler is likely due to be activated on Thursday. Smith could very well be that casualty, and Groover might find himself as the de facto right-hand side of a first base platoon with Ildemaro Vargas, who has also had his ups and downs.

So while Groover and his .588 OPS might not be ringing in a new era of stardom, it does feel like the beginning of a different look at first base for the Diamondbacks. Regardless, it's encouraging to see a young hitter begin to find his swing.