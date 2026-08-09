Why Diamondbacks Have Been Such a Big Problem for Dodgers This Year

The Arizona Diamondbacks have played the most games against the Los Angeles Dodgers of any other team in the National League West this series. With an even 6-6 split in the season series thus far, the Diamondbacks have also won the most games against LA of any NL West club.

It hasn't been a fluke. The Diamondbacks, despite being swept in Dodger Stadium to open the year, have been a thorn in the Dodgers' side all year. Arizona has walked the Dodgers off twice, and even swept them in LA heading into the All-Star Break.

It's not that the D-backs aren't a competitive, contending team. They currently hold a playoff spot and have been hot ever since the break. But they've seemingly given baseball's most highly-reputed team more trouble than many other teams have.

Manager Torey Lovullo spoke about Arizona's mentality when facing a tough Los Angeles club.

Lovullo: Diamondbacks "take it personal" against Dodgers

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (left) and bench coach Jeff Banister (right) talk in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lovullo, of course, made sure to lead with the fact that his team is of high quality, independent of who their opponents might be at any given point.

"We're a good team. We're a good baseball team. I think that's a starting point, and we can compete with anybody, anytime," Lovullo said.

"We've talked to these players about that from the time that they've been entering into the system or entering into this organization from another organization. You stand your ground no matter who we're playing and embrace every challenge."

Arizona has also — particularly this season — played th game with more fine-tuned execution. Not only have the D-backs improved their pitching staff as a whole in both the rotation and bullpen, Arizona is also playing sharper defense. Some poor situational offense aside, they're not giving the Dodgers' star-studded offense any unnecessary help.

"We do a lot of little things right as a baseball team, and I think our pitching and defense keeps us in games," Lovullo said.

But above all else, Lovullo said the Diamondbacks approach the Dodgers with a bit of an edge. When the baseball world, generally, offers Arizona little chance to win series against LA, the mentality is a bit different.

Aug 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (right) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Dodgers are a good team; I don't want to deny that. I want to give them all the respect they deserve," Lovullo said. "But when I focus on our dugout... they take it personal that they might be overlooked. They're a little edgy. They like winning baseball games that nobody gives them a chance to win."

That's just what the D-backs did in the 2023 postseason, sweeping an admittedly weaker Dodgers club out of the NLDS.

Arizona has a chance to win the season series against Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of whether they are able to come away with a 7-6 final regular-season record against their top division rival, they have not made anything particularly easy for a Dodgers club that has steamrolled many a team this year.