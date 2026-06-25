New Diamondbacks Roster Move is Devastating News for Ryne Nelson

Right-hander Ryne Nelson wasn't exactly expected to spend the minimum stint on the 15-day injured list, but the latest Arizona Diamondbacks roster move is a significantly more brutal outcome.

Nelson is dealing with an elbow injury — specifically, a forearm flexor strain and minor UCL sprain. The good news is it's not an injury that is expected to require Tommy John surgery at this stage.

The bad news, however, is that Nelson was transferred from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL on Thursday afternoon, part of a multi-player roster move that allowed the Diamondbacks to activate recently-signed outfielder Max Kepler from his 80-game PED suspension.

As a result, Nelson, who is expected to be re-evaluated roughly 4-6 weeks after his initial injury placement, won't be eligible to return until at least mid-August.

Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson out until mid-August

Jun 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The IL shift is retroactive to June 16, which means August 15 would be the earliest date Nelson could get back on the mound for the Diamondbacks. It may be even later than that — and that may even be the more likely outcome.

Nelson had thrown to a 4.97 ERA this season. That's certainly not as good of a number as his 2025 ERA (3.39), or even his breakout 2024 (4.24). But he was still one of the more reliable arms in terms of providing length, and had one of the higher talent ceilings on the Diamondbacks' staff.

The initial Nelson injury news was followed quickly by Michael Soroka suffering a glute strain. Soroka, too, will likely be out a minimum of 4-6 weeks, though he has not yet hit the 60-day IL.

The point is, the D-backs' rotation has sustained two massive blows. Right-handed rookie starter Jose Cabrera made a successful MLB debut on Sunday, and lefty Mitch Bratt did the same on Wednesday, but there's a lack of clarity as to how Arizona's rotation will function without Nelson and Soroka moving forward.

For now, it looks like Cabrera will remain a part of the rotation, with right-hander Brandon Pfaadt reportedly expected to come back up from Triple-A and start on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bratt, as mentioned above, was optioned to Reno on Thursday.

Yet despite suffering multiple tough injury blows, the Diamondbacks have climbed back to two games over .500, winning back-to-back games over the Cardinals in St. Louis. With Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly continuing to struggle, Eduardo Rodriguez remains the only Arizona starter with consistently positive results.

With Nelson down until mid-August at minimum and Corbin Burnes likely out until September after suffering his setback, the Diamondbacks will have to find a way to tread water until their reinforcements arrive, if at all.