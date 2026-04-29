D-backs Blaze Alexander Trade Suddenly Looks Completely Different

When the Arizona Diamondbacks decided to trade fan-favorite infielder Blaze Alexander to the Baltimore Orioles, the reactions were (understandably) mixed, to say the least.

When right-hander Kade Strowd (the primary return of the deal) did not break camp for the D-backs after spring training, the noise grew louder.

When Alexander delivered a walk-off base hit for the Orioles on Opening Day, the trade looked even uglier.

And when newcomer Nolan Arenado — whom the D-backs brought in from the Cardinals, and pivoted to full-time at third base in place of Alexander — held an OPS in the .300s through his first eight games, it looked like the Diamondbacks made the wrong decision with regard to their infield. But it does not look that way now.

What a difference three weeks can make.

Alexander-Arenado change trending in Diamondbacks' direction

Apr 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since that initial week of the season, Alexander's numbers have begun to flatten. He now holds a .172/.238/.190 slash with just one extra-base hit and 20 strikeouts in 23 games.

On top of the offensive struggles, Alexander's defense has taken a hit from where it was in 2025. He came into Tuesday's game with a -2 Fielding Run Value, -2 Outs Above Average and -2 Defensive Runs Saved — all categories in which he provided positive value in 2025.

Arenado, meanwhile, has begun to find his swing. His poor numbers have risen to a .283/.316/.435 slash with four homers — perhaps not star-like numbers, but an overall productive line, nonetheless.

For as lost as the veteran looked at the plate early on, he's appeared to settle in somewhat. Though he, too, has posted negative FRV and OAA (but with a +1 DRS) thus far, his Platinum Glove has begun to come around of late.

In reality, there is likely still more upside in both Alexander's bat and athleticism long-term. Arenado is in the twilight of an illustrious career, and may not have much more than a last-gasp effort on either end of the ball. But for now, he's outperforming his D-backs predecessor.

And it's not just the juxtaposition of Arizona's two third basemen. The returns of the Alexander trade are showing positive signs in the minor leagues, as well.

Alexander returns performing well in D-backs' minor leagues

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kade Strowd (24) delivers to the plate in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks received three players for Alexander. Strowd was the primary return, but Arizona also hauled in infielder Jose Mejia and righty flamethrower Wellington Aracena.

Strowd's 10.57 ERA in the Cactus League was not promising, but he maintained a K/9 rate north of 10, and it's fair to say he was on the wrong end of some poor batted ball luck, as well.

Since heading to Triple-A Reno — which is the definition of a hitter's paradise — Strowd has dominated. He's allowed only one run in 9.2 innings for the Aces, striking out 10 in the process. He holds an 0.93 ERA in the minor leagues this season.

Both Aracena and Mejia are far from a major league debut, but both are performing well at their respective levels. Mejia is hitting .364/.512/.591 with three homers for Class-A Visalia, and Aracena has a 1.74 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10.1 innings for the High-A Hillsboro Hops.