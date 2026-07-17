Perdomo Breaks Lovullo's Hilarious 'Archie Bradley Rule' in Social Media Scare

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was in between glasses of wine when he received a text regarding the health of his shortstop. He opted not to respond.

During the All-Star Break, Geraldo Perdomo was seen on social media wearing a wrap on his left hand, which caused understandable concern from fans and viewers. It prompted questions to both Lovullo and Arizona GM Mike Hazen.

Hazen first addressed the concern in a conversation with MLB's Steve Gilbert: Perdomo had received a cortisone shot in his hand to battle a nagging issue; he is not expected to be hindered much by it moving forward, despite giving fans a bit of a scare.

Perdomo's relationship with his manager, however, might have taken a — playful — hit. Lovullo said Perdomo's actions violated what he humorously called "the Archie Bradley Rule."

"That's the Archie Bradley rule. You guys know what the Archie Bradley rule is?" Lovullo said, with a bit of a grin. "If you do something on social media that I have to talk about, I don't like it."

Bradley, of course, was a Diamondbacks pitcher from 2015-2020. He was also known for having an amusing and endearing personality — sometimes, apparently, to the dismay of his manager.

"I remember Archie was doing it, like, by the week," Lovullo said. "I love Archie. [One of my] favorite players ever, but, oh my god, he made my job miserable, until he stopped."

Fans need not create a new worry out of the incident. This does not appear to have caused real strife between Perdomo and his manager, though some amount of dialogue may very well have taken place.

Lovullo then quickly went on to break down the extent of the shortstop's health situation.

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo not expected to miss time

Lovullo did say he was aware of Perdomo's hand issue. He did not express any concern for his shortstop's ability to start games coming out of the break.

Jul 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) throws to first base for an out during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm aware of it," Lovullo said. "I got a snapshot of him holding up his hand. Somebody asked me what was going on. I was in between glasses of wine. I didn't respond. So this will be my first comment on it.

"Yes, he did get a cortisone injection. He did have a little bit of hand pain. It started maybe at or around the San Diego series, so we just felt like at the break, we had the time, let's go ahead and do this. But I think he's going to be fine.

"I was very well aware of the fact that there could have been an injection. I didn't know what happened until I got that screenshot, and then I went and read some reports and saw that there was an injection. So I was told it's not going to hinder him whatsoever."

Lovullo said Perdomo has had nagging issues with his hand "ever since we've had him," but noted the shortstop asked not to be taken out of any games for it.

Perdomo has not quite had the success at the plate this season he had a year ago. He's hitting .241/.354/.356 with six homers, but has played strong defense at shortstop for the majority of the season.