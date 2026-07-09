Torey Lovullo Ejected from Diamondbacks and Padres Game

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was thrown out of a game for the first time in the 2026 season on Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

Bench coach Jeff Banister will take over as acting manager for the duration of Arizona's game three matchup with their NL West rival Padres.

Torey Lovullo has been ejected for the first time this season.



He was seeking an explanation for this balk called against José Cabrera. pic.twitter.com/5ywd7DvYxV — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) July 9, 2026

Torey Lovullo ejected from Diamondbacks-Padres

In the bottom of the fifth inning, in a close 2-1 game, D-backs starting pitcher Jose Cabrera had runners on first and second base with one out. He began his motion, then stopped, pivoted and turned to check on Fernando Tatis Jr. at second base.

He was immediately called for a balk to put both runners in scoring position. Lovullo came onto the field to ask for an explanation, but was given very little time before home plate umpire Willie Traynor tossed him from the contest.

It was not a particularly heated debate, compared to how some manager ejections — including some by Lovullo himself — have taken place. But there was clearly very little room for debate on this issue.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo watches his team from the dugout as they play against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on July 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lovullo is no stranger to such a fate, having managed a major league club for a decade. Wednesday night's ejection was the 24th of his career, which will put him into a four-way tie for the 81st-most manager ejections in baseball history.

Following Lovullo's ejection, Cabrera served up a two-run single, and the Diamondbacks quickly trailed 4-1 in a critical game three matchup. If they want to make a comeback, they'll have to do so without the efforts of their manager at Petco Park.