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Torey Lovullo Ejected from Diamondbacks and Padres Game

The Diamondbacks' skipper has been tossed.
Alex D'Agostino|
Jun 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) talks to MLB home plate umpire James Hoye (92) in the ninth inning during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Jun 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) talks to MLB home plate umpire James Hoye (92) in the ninth inning during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was thrown out of a game for the first time in the 2026 season on Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

Bench coach Jeff Banister will take over as acting manager for the duration of Arizona's game three matchup with their NL West rival Padres.

Torey Lovullo ejected from Diamondbacks-Padres

In the bottom of the fifth inning, in a close 2-1 game, D-backs starting pitcher Jose Cabrera had runners on first and second base with one out. He began his motion, then stopped, pivoted and turned to check on Fernando Tatis Jr. at second base.

He was immediately called for a balk to put both runners in scoring position. Lovullo came onto the field to ask for an explanation, but was given very little time before home plate umpire Willie Traynor tossed him from the contest.

It was not a particularly heated debate, compared to how some manager ejections — including some by Lovullo himself — have taken place. But there was clearly very little room for debate on this issue.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo watches his team from the dugout as they play against the Milwaukee Brewers
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo watches his team from the dugout as they play against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on July 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lovullo is no stranger to such a fate, having managed a major league club for a decade. Wednesday night's ejection was the 24th of his career, which will put him into a four-way tie for the 81st-most manager ejections in baseball history.

Following Lovullo's ejection, Cabrera served up a two-run single, and the Diamondbacks quickly trailed 4-1 in a critical game three matchup. If they want to make a comeback, they'll have to do so without the efforts of their manager at Petco Park.

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Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.

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