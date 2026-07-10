What D-backs' Tough Series Split vs Padres Told Us — And What it Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks, despite some struggles in the middle two games, came away from their four-game series in San Diego with a series split.

With two teams battling to stay alive in the Wild Card race — and hoping to be buyers at the 2026 Trade Deadline — Arizona could not have afforded worse than a split. Though they could not come away with a series win, they held their own against their NL West rival Padres.

Here's what this series means for Arizona moving forward, and a big question that now looms.

What we learned from D-backs series split with Padres

Wild Card implications

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks are now 46-47. They are not exactly roaring towards the All-Star Break, trade deadline and eventual Postseason, but they are currently in a dead-even split with San Diego for the season series. Making sure this four-game set was, at worst, a 2-2 split was important.

Arizona is still a ways out of a playoff spot, of course. They are 5.5 games back of the final Wild Card, with four teams ahead of them. But for now, they pull even with the Padres, who could be in that late-season race regardless of their current struggles.

This series will not be the final time the Diamondbacks and Padres match up this season, but losing too many first-half games to teams of similar records and in the same division can tend to haunt playoff hopefuls as the Postseason nears. The Diamondbacks know this all too well.

Zac Gallen still searching for answers

Jul 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 season has been an arduous one for Zac Gallen once again, and it does not look like the former ace is nearing any sort of turning point.

In game two of this series, with a chance to earn a minimum split, Gallen was handed a one-run lead after the first inning. He surrendered that lead within two batters, then allowed a four-run first to derail an outing that might have looked quite impressive otherwise.

The fact that Gallen tossed five scoreless innings following that ugly first shows there is some capability left, though the inability to hold a lead and the big inning issue remain.

The Diamondbacks should consider utilizing an opener for Gallen in order to get him past his first-inning woes. He holds a 9.00 ERA in the first inning of games this season and has been responsible for nine losses.

Big question remaining after D-backs' split with Padres

Has Merrill Kelly turned a corner?

Jun 22, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday night's finale might have been one of the best Merrill Kelly outings of the year, barring the complete game in Colorado. Kelly threw seven strong frames and allowed only one run in the form of a Manny Machado solo home run. He struck out six and allowed just three base hits.

Kelly's ERA is still 5.38, and he still landed just 55 of his 94 pitches for strikes on Thursday, but he looked much more like his old self, and seemed to be getting good movement on his stuff. He collected 12 whiffs and 16 called strikes, which was quite encouraging.

It's the second straight game in which Kelly has allowed two or fewer runs. He's had success in small bursts this season, but it's been ugly overall. The question is, was this a legitimate turning point, or just a flash in the pan against a slumping Padres offense?