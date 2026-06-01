Shohei Ohtani Creates a Massive Challenge for Diamondbacks

To say that the Arizona Diamondbacks' four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this week is critical would be a massive understatement. The D-backs were just swept by the Seattle Mariners on the road, dropping their record to 31-27.

Arizona is 6.5 games behind L.A. in the NL West but still clinging to the third Wild Card spot in the NL Standings by the narrowest of margins, .001 win percentage point.

The Diamondbacks have run up their record against weak opponents and struggled against good teams. That's not narrative, it's fact. Against teams with a .500 record or better they're 8-19, but 23-8 against teams under .500.

The Shohei Ohtani-led Dodgers are red-hot, having won eight of their last 10 games to run their record up to 38-21. Ohtani leads all of MLB with 4.3 combined WAR for his hitting (1.9) and pitching (2.3).

Diamondbacks-Dodgers Pitching Matchups

Monday June 1, 6:40 p.m.

Emmet Sheehan and Eduardo Rodriguez stats | Jack Sommers

The D-backs scored four runs off Emmet Sheehan on March 27, chasing him in the fourth inning, but lost the game 5-4 in the late innings. Sheehan has allowed two runs or less in five of his last seven starts. Notably, his advanced peripheral metrics indicate some bad luck, perhaps, as they're much lower than his ERA.

May 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Eduardo Rodriguez is avering six innings per start and gone seven or more innings four times. He has not allowed an earned to the Dodgers over his last two starts, 11 innings against them, including March 28 this year. xERA and FIP indicate there is a good deal of regression to the mean looming and his 2.31 ERA is probably not sustainable, but he's pitched well this season.

Tuesday June 2, 6:40 p.m.

Eric Lauer and Michael Soroka stats | Jack Sommers

Eric Lauer posted a 3.18 ERA in 104 innings for the Blue Jays in 2025. He chipped in 5.2 scoreless innings against the Dodgers in the World Series. But after posting a 6.69 ERA for Toronto in 36 innings, they sold him to the Dodgers on May 17. He promptly gave LA six innings of one-run ball against the Rockies May 26. The D-backs are 9-3 against left-hand starters. This is a winnable game.

Along with Rodriguez, Michael Soroka has been the D-backs most consistent starter, posting a 3.25 ERA and 2.83 FIP. He's struck out 60 batters and walked just 14 in 61 innings. His two worst starts came against good teams, however. He allowed eight runs to the Brewers in three innings, and four runs to the Phillies in 5.2 IP. He's allowed two runs or less in his other nine outings.

Wednesday June 3, 6:40 p.m.

Shohei Ohtani and Zac Gallen stats | Jack Sommers

Shohei Ohtani is making a serious run at winning the NL Cy Young award. Ohtani threw six hitless innings against the Rockies May 27. He has the lowest ERA of any pitcher with 50 innings or more pitched (0.82). He's allowed one earned run in his last 18 innings and given up seven hits,

Zac Gallen has struggled once again in 2026, posting a 5.16 ERA. The Dodgers tagged him for four runs in four innings opening day. He was shelled for five runs on three homers in five innings by the Mariners on March 29. He's been slightly better in the 10 starts in between those two outings, but still has an inflated 4.47 ERA in those games too.

Thursday June 4, 6:40 p.m.

Justin Wrobleski and Ryne Nelson stats | Jack Sommers

Justin Wrobleski has a sub-three ERA but an xERA almost a run higher. He's kept the runs off the board for the most part, including a seven inning, one hit, one run effort against the Phillies most recently. He's left-handed however, and the D-backs crushed him for 10 runs back in 2024, so there is a chance here.

Ryne Nelson allowed four solo homers to the Mariners on May 30 but pitched into the sixth inning to keep Arizona in the game. The D-backs tied it up, but lost in extra innings. He still posted a 2.95 ERA in six starts in May.

Nelson was tagged for four runs in 4.2 innings vs the Dodgers earlier this year, but had given up just five earned runs in 23 innings against them spanning 2024-25.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers Bullpens

May 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott (66) throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have a 3.12 reliever ERA, fourth best in MLB. This despite a slew of injuries that would decimate any team without the biggest payroll in the league. Tanner Scott is serving as the closer while Edwin Diaz is recovering from surgery. Scott has a 2.19 ERA and five saves, but blew his most recent opportunity May 29 against the Phillies.

The D-backs have a much improved bullpen, posting a 2.18 bullpen ERA in May, second best in the league for the month. While they still rank 15th in MLB for the full season with a 3.92 mark, most of the pitchers who allowed those runs are off the roster. Paul Sewald is 14 for 15 in save chances, but also has four losses.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers Offense

May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) runs while hitting a triple against Colorado Rockies pitcher Seth Halvorsen (54) in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

The Dodgers rank 3rd in MLB in runs scored with 314. They're also first in OBP (.345), slugging (.447) , and OPS (.792). They've hit 15 homers in their last six games.

Ohtani got off to a slow start this year (for him), but is batting .348 with two homers in his past six games. He's hitting. 280 with an .895 OPS and 10 homers year to date.

Andy Pages is an MVP candidate with a combination of hitting and Gold Glove caliber defense. He's batting .294 with 13 homers and 50 RBI. He leads all position players with 3.6 WAR,

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in runs scored with 264 runs scored. They rank 15th with a .704 OPS. After running up their batting numbers versus weak Giants and Rockies pitching staffs over a 13 game stretch, they were shut down by the Mariners over the weekend.

Corbin Carroll remains their best hitter, batting .287 with a .916 OPS. His eight triples lead MLB. Nolan Arenado has an .801 OPS, the only other player on the team over .800.

Series Outlook

Owing to their ability to hit left-hand starters, there is a decent chance the D-backs can pull off a series split. Anything better than that would be a major upset. There is a real risk they go 1-3 or even get swept, driving them out of any chance at the NL West title.

While the Wild Card was always the Diamondbacks' only likely path back to the Postseason, getting pushed out of NL West title hopes this early in the season would be demoralizing.