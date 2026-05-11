Ryan Waldschmidt is Already Making a Big Impact on the Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks took a gamble, calling up No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt ahead of their three-game series with the New York Mets. But that gamble has already begun to pay off in the short-term.

Waldschmidt, who made his major league debut in a pinch-hit situation on Friday night, collected his first major league hit in front of his family and friends, on just the second major league pitch he saw.

But after an 0-for-3 game on Saturday, Waldschmidt put together his first truly high-quality game of his MLB career — and he was a critical piece of a much-needed win over the New York Mets in the Sunday finale to clinch a series win.

Through his first eight MLB plate appearances, he's hitting .375/.375/.500. A good start, to be sure.

Diamondbacks Ryan Waldschmidt already getting results

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt reacts after hitting a two run double in the second inning against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Waldschmidt provided Arizona's first two runs on Sunday afternoon, crushing a 102 MPH ball deep to left-center field. The ball traveled 404 feet, which would have been a home run in 15 ballparks. Instead, he settled for his first career extra-base hit and first two RBI to give Arizona the lead.

"That guy on the mound had a good fastball at the top of the zone, so when I got in the two-out advantage count, I was looking for something down," Waldschmidt said to the D-backs.TV postgame show. I got a pitch down in the zone. It ended up being a fastball, and I got my best swing off on it."

Ryan Waldschmidt collects his first two career RBI and gives the @Dbacks an early lead! pic.twitter.com/52jJx1NpF0 — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2026

He followed that up with an RBI single in the sixth. All three of his RBI — in a day where Arizona scored five total runs — came with two outs, while hitting in the nine-hole. That allowed Ketel Marte to crush a two-run triple one batter later and extend Arizona's lead beyond a save situation.

But his impact has gone beyond simply base knocks in the early going. Waldschmidt started in center field on Saturday and recorded eight outs. Though none of those outs were particularly challenging, he did make a highlight-reel catch on Sunday, this time starting in left field.

With Rodriguez putting together a masterpiece outing (and, at that moment, hanging on to a no-hitter), Waldschmidt tracked a well-hit ball deep, slamming into the left field wall to reel in the ball.

"E=Rod was putting together a great outing so far, and I saw the ball go up in the air. I knew I was on a full sprint and getting pretty close to the fence, but I'm putting my body on the line, whatever I can do to get the out and make a play. I saw it, and I was just going full force into the wall," Waldschmidt said.

Ryan Waldschmidt is having a nice start to his MLB career pic.twitter.com/7sHLGKGz0V — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 10, 2026

The early stages of Waldschmidt's major league career look promising, to say the least. There will be adjustment periods coming, and perhaps even some struggles. But the talent in Arizona's top prospect is extremely evident, and his maturity stands out, as well.

The Diamondbacks, who had lost seven of nine games prior to Waldschmidt's call-up, are 2-1 since he joined the club, and he owns a serious share of that on-field success.

Yes, it's a very small sample size. But it's been an enjoyable one to watch, to say the least.