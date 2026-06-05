Ketel Marte Hits Walk-Off Blast To Earn Huge Split vs Dodgers

He knew it right away.

For the second time this season, Ketel Marte took the winning swing for the Arizona Diamondbacks, sending a walk-off home run deep into the left field bleachers for a 3-2 victory — and sending the Los Angeles Dodgers home with a 2-2 split of their four-game series at Chase Field.

Once again, facing a left-handed pitcher in Dodgers closer Tanner Scott, Marte came through for the Chase Field fans. He saw a four-seam fastball on the lower inside corner of the strike zone and crushed it 113 MPH off the bat, 431 deep.

"They've been attacking fastballs on me, and that's what I was looking for, and [I] was able to execute." Marte said to the D-backs.TV postgame broadcast, speaking through translator Rolando Valles.

Taking down a rival team always carries some gravity. To do so against the Goliath that is the Dodgers heightens the moment that much more.

"Definitely the adrenaline goes up," Marte said. "[I] like to play with teams that are competitive, and definitely that had a factor in it."

Ketel Marte walks off Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte (4) rounds the bases after his 2-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marte had received a day off on Wednesday night — the same night Arizona had to face Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Marte had been dealing with low back and hamstring tightness, manager Torey Lovullo said, but there was never a concern Marte would miss Thursday's game.

Marte said it was "super important" to be back in the lineup for Thursday night's finale.

"You can see the results, but one of the goals for this year is to allow [my] body to recover as well. ... The goal is to be in as many games as [I] can," he said.

Marte finished his night 1-for-5, but the one knock was the most important. It wasn't the only important hit of the night, however. Outfielder Corbin Carroll crushed his ninth home run in the eighth inning, cutting a 2-0 deficit in half. Geraldo Perdomo collected a two-out base knock four batters later to plate a Gabriel Moreno walk for the tying run.

On the pitching side, Arizona was mostly solid. Ryne Nelson threw seven innings and allowed just two earned runs, though both came following a scary collision at first base in the fifth inning between Ildemaro Vargas and Max Muncy.

Both players left the game, and a misplay in the outfield led to two Dodger runs at the time. But Nelson fought his way through two more scoreless innings. Brandyn Garcia threw a clean eighth, and Paul Sewald picked up his second win of the year in a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.