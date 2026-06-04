Torey Lovullo Doesn't Think Ohtani Tried to Hit D-backs on Purpose

On Wednesday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks were shut down by Shohei Ohtani, as the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 7-0 victory in game three at Chase Field.

Ohtani was a tough arm for Arizona to face. He blanked Arizona for six innings while only allowing two base hits on the night.

But on multiple occasions, pitches got away from Ohtani — far away. D-backs third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Jose Fernandez both came close to being struck near the head by a fastball. Shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was nearly clipped twice (in the lower body), as well.

D-backs bench coach Jeff Banister did not appear pleased in Arizona's dugout during these moments. It's tough to blame him, or anyone, for having that reaction to nearly being hit with a 99 MPH fastball, though Ohtani obviously did not appear to be doing so with evil intent.

Manager Torey Lovullo spoke about those near misses in his postgame press conference. Arizona's manager, who spoke glowingly of Ohtani a few hours prior, said he did not believe the Dodgers' star was doing so with any ill intent, but he was not pleased, either.

"I don't love it," Lovullo said. "I don't think there's any purpose for it, purpose behind it... but, you know, you're throwing a ball 99 miles an hour near somebody's head. That's very dangerous. That's why I don't like it."

Diamondbacks shut down by Shohei Ohtani

Jun 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani reacts as he looks at his finger in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It did not appear as if Ohtani was attempting to throw intentionally dangerous pitches. Thankfully, no hit-by pitch ultimately occurred.

He's also had some wildness to his game in the past, despite holding a sparkling 0.74 ERA through his first 10 starts of the 2026 season. Ohtani did walk four batters and hit one in his start against the Colorado Rockies prior to coming to Arizona.

And yet, he was still very effective against the Diamondbacks, striking out six and walking one on the way to his sixth win of the season. Arizona simply had no answer for what he was throwing.

"I don't think [wildness is] part of his game plan," Lovullo said. "I think those balls just got away from him. It looks like at times he's battling his delivery, and there were some big misses and big mistakes, but he shut us down.

"Whatever he did worked. We got to solve the puzzle and figure it out next time we face him."

The Diamondbacks will get one more chance against Los Angeles in this series, hoping to come away with a 2-2 split on Thursday night.