Torey Lovullo Says Shohei Ohtani is 'The Best Player I've Ever Seen'

The Arizona Diamondbacks will have to step into the box against major league baseball's most talked-about player: Shohei Ohtani.

Anything is possible in baseball. But the fact that Ohtani holds an 0.82 ERA — and can still punish teams at such a high clip with his bat — puts the Diamondbacks in a tough position before even taking the field Wednesday night.

Manager Torey Lovullo knows exactly what his team is facing, and did not hold back his admiration for the Japanese star.

"He's probably... one of a handful of players that could play in another league above the major leagues, it's the best way I can define it," Lovullo said in his pre-game media session.

"It's freakish what he's able to do, and you know where he is at all times in the lineup, you are budgeting to not let him beat you because he's just so unpredictable and there is no weakness. He's the best player I've ever seen, and I've been around some really, really good players."

So, what's the secret to winning a game with Ohtani on the mound. Is there one, at all? To a degree, perhaps.

How the Diamondbacks can deal with Shohei Ohtani

Apr 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ohtani does not give up many base hits, and he's punched out 61 batters in 55 innings this year. Squaring him up for hard contact is a tough ask.

Lovullo compared the challenge to that of facing Paul Skenes, who blanked Arizona for eight frames on May 6.

"It's like Paul Skenes; they don't make a lot of mistakes, and you're not gonna be able to impact the baseball and slug when you think you can, because he just doesn't give in, and the stuff's too good, so we gotta be real smart, real stubborn."

What does that mean? Seeing as many pitches as possible, and trying to force Ohtani to labor early.

"We've faced him before, so I think there's gonna be a little bit of an advantage there, but the idea is to grind him down, get him out of the game as fast as possible," Lovullo said.

Arizona saw Ohtani toward the tail end of 2025. The Diamondbacks were shut down for six innings — at the time, Ohtani's longest outing of the season coming off Tommy John surgery.

It's worth noting that Ohtani has issued eight walks in his last three starts. He issued four free passes and hit a batter in is most recent start against the Colorado Rockies. However, he did not allow one hit, with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Arizona will have to check off on inopportune pitches, and foul off as many as possible without overcommitting. They'll have to do so without Ketel Marte, as well.

Obviously, that is a much simpler directive than it is in reality. But that's simply the only way the Diamondbacks will have a chance — get Ohtani's pitch count as high as possible, as early as possible, and look to do damage to a Dodger bullpen that's had its fair share of historic struggles.

The threat does not end when Ohtani does eventually walk off the mound, of course. He's done plenty of damage to Arizona already this series with his bat.

Lovullo said Ohtani's bat is even more impactful, since it's a factor the Diamondbacks have to deal with every time they face LA — in addition to the squad of All-Star hitters that sit behind him, of course.

But then again, anything can happen on a major league field.