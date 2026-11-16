The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be leaning more heavily towards trading star second baseman Ketel Marte this offseason than prior years.

It makes sense as to why. Marte was absent from a game without permission, which caused widespread noise for the second straight year.

Reports are already trickling in referencing teams who might be interested in acquiring Marte.

The truth is, after a relative down season, Marte probably won't be worth what he could have commanded in a deal a year ago. But regardless, if Arizona does opt to pull the trigger on a trade, there's one thing the D-backs simply can't do.

Diamondbacks can't accept low level prospects in Marte deal

Sep 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts to striking out during the first inning at Chase Field during the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most common trade chip for fans creating mock trades is a handful of prospects. Prospects are good; the Diamondbacks could easily get plenty of promising young players in a deal like that.

But while Arizona's farm system is certainly somewhat depleted of late, low-level prospects will not help improve the Diamondbacks' roster in the short-term.

At the risk of sounding short-sighted, Arizona is not a rebuilding team. They are a team quite full of young talent at the major league level. To sell off one of the top offensive producers for players who might take several years to reach MLB would not improve their chances of contention in 2027 and possibly even 2028.

There is something to be said for thinking long-term. Future-focused trades do tend to pay depending on the situation. A player who might not be a full-on MLB star, but is excelling in Triple-A, could also rise to stardom, as well.

But Arizona is simply not in a position to part with a player of Marte's caliber while only returning players that may, at some point, several season down the road, become contributors. A-ball players won't be worth it.

Sep 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte reacts after the end of the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem, of course, is that teams view major league talent at a high premium. Even slightly above average major leaguers tend to command more in trade packages than one might expect. The Diamondbacks' own deal for Lars Nootbaar this past deadline is a good example of that.

But Arizona needs major league pitching and major league hitting in its current state. For as bleak an outlook as they may appear to have at first glance, the Diamondbacks truly are a few pieces away from being serious contenders.

Prospects who are still yet to reach even the Double-A or Triple-A levels simply can't accomplish that in the near future. GM Mike Hazen and manager Torey Lovullo are under contract through 2028; neither of them can afford multiple years to see players develop into stars.

Arizona needs to find a way back to the postseason in one of those next two years, or both will likely be forced to depart the organization. It's in Hazen's — and Arizona's — best interest to focus only on major league talent, or at least players who are on the cusp of the majors.

If Hazen can't find those types of players, there's no benefit to parting with Marte.