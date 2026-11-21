There's no way for fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks to avoid hearing about potential Ketel Marte trade scenarios.

But while some make sense, others do not.

A recent article from former MLB GM Jim Bowden explored a Marte trade heavily. While Bowden is not wrong to expect Arizona to throw around a potential deal — that much feels inevitable at this stage of the offseason — his return for Arizona does not make parting with Marte seem worthwhile.

Jim Bowden proposes Ketel Marte to Red Sox for OF Jarren Duran, INF Curtis Mead

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits an infield single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowden propsed a swap with the Red Sox, who have already completed a trade with Arizona this offseason. In his proposal, the Diamondbacks get back outfielder Jarren Duran and infielder Curtis Mead.

Here's what Bowden had to say about his mock trade:

"The Diamondbacks would like to move on from Marte, and trade would be a good change of scenery for Marte, as well," Bowden writes. "I like the fit for the Red Sox, specifically for what he could do for their lineup. He could be the missing piece for an offense that was lacking in impact bats this past season."

"In return, the Diamondbacks get a healthy Mead to play second base, replacing Marte, and add Duran to their outfield mix. Like with Marte, Duran may benefit from a change of scenery and if he is able to play just one position, like left field, he might be able to get back to his All-Star form. He’s already proven he can hit 20 homers and steal 30 bags and he would give Arizona another power-speed bat to pair with Corbin Carroll.

"The Diamondbacks could use outfield depth, as Carroll and Jordan Lawlar both recently underwent surgeries and Ryan Waldschmidt, Lars Nootbaar, Tommy Troy and Tim Tawa are the only other outfielders with major-league experience on their 40-man roster at the moment."

While Bowden is certainly not wrong that Marte could fit well in Boston — and about the fact that Arizona is likely looking to move on from their second baseman following another public bout of drama surrounding an unexcused absence — this deal doesn't make sense from the Diamondbacks' perspective.

Here's why:

Why Bowden's proposed Ketel Marte-Red Sox swap doesn't work for Diamondbacks

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marte's 2026 season was not as strong as his MVP-level seasons of recent history. He hit .249 with 22 homers for a .748 OPS.

But Bowden's assessment of Arizona's needs is not realistic. Yes, Lawlar and Carroll both had surgery on their elbows. But Carroll is not expected to miss much — if any — time, and Lawlar's timeline does not seem to stretch into the summer.

Nootbaar will be a near-everyday player and plays solid defense. Waldschmidt, their former No. 1 prospect, has shown promise. Troy is more than capable of handling center field. Tim Tawa can handle all three outfield positions, and there are depth options available in Triple-A.

Duran, meanwhile, hit .207 for a .607 OPS. And if Arizona wants to move on from a player that has garnered negative attention in Marte, why would they be willing to bring in Duran, who has had plenty of outside noise of his own? At that point, Arizona may as well keep Marte.

Mead is a solid player, no doubt. But again, Arizona does not need a utility infielder. Troy can play second base. Tawa can, as well. Granted, Mead hit to a strong .851 OPS in 87 games in 2026. He's also just 26 years old.

Mead is certainly a valuable asset, but missed nearly all of the second half of last season with an injury, and has never produced a .700-plus OPS prior to his breakout. Marte is significantly older, but has produced more consistently and is under team control through at minimum 2030.

Arizona is reportedly asking for a "very high" price in return. Bowden's proposal falls short of that threshold, and simply does not seem to make Arizona better.