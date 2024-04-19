Ryne Nelson Injured in D-backs 5-0 Loss to Giants
The Diamondbacks lost to the Giants 5-0, getting shut out for the first time this season. They may have lost more than just the game however. Ryne Nelson was hit on the arm in the second inning by a comebacker from Mike Yastrzemski. Nelson recorded the out but ran off the mound in obvious pain and left the game.
Torey Lovullo said that it was a right elbow contusion and x-rays were negative. He will continue to be evaluated into tomorrow. There is no update as to whether he'll be able to make his next start. Michael McDermott wrote earlier this evening about what options the team has if Nelson needs to miss any time.
Logan Allen replaced Nelson to start the third inning. Allen had just had his contract selected two days ago to help bolster the bullpen. Without enough time to warm up he got off to a shaky start giving up a leadoff double to Patrick Bailey. One out later Jung Hoo Lee hit a ball up the middle that was deflected by Allen, and rolled towards Jace Peterson. Unable to make the play, the ball went through his legs but was ruled a base hit. A sacrifice fly followed for the Giants first run.
That was all the scoring in the game until the 8th inning. Giants starter Logan Webb threw seven shutout innings. After giving up back-to-back singles to Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll, Webb retired the next 19 batters in a row, including 12 by groundout. Christian Walker took a base on balls with one out in the 7th but was promptly picked off.
Allen kept the game close, keeping the Giants off the board through the seventh inning, He retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced without giving up a hit and issuing just one walk. Without any offense, it wasn't enough.
The Giants blew the game open against Bryce Jarvis and Kyle Nelson in the 8th. Former D-back Nick Ahmed just missed a homer, tomahawking a pitch off the left field wall for a double. Ketel Marte committed an error on a routine grounder, and Jarvis then walked LaMonte Wade Jr. to load the bases. A fielder's choices got the first out at home and then Kyle Nelson came on, with the bases loaded and one out.
Nelson gave up a two-run double to pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores and a two-run single to Yastrzemski to erase any chance the D-backs would have of coming back in the game. The top of the D-backs order went down meekly in the ninth, as Ryan Walker came in to strike out Marte, Carroll, and Joc Pederson to end the game.
The D-backs recorded just three hits in total, the second time that's happened this week. They had three hits in a 3-2 loss to the Cubs on Monday in a game that went 11 innings. The defensive miscue by Marte, the non play by Peterson, and the Walker pickoff continue a pattern of errors and mistakes for a team that has not been able to win close games.
The D-backs record drops to 9-11 and the Giants pull even with Arizona gettting to 9-11 as well. The two teams will be back at it again tomorrow night at 7:15 P.M. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery will be making his Diamondbacks debut. The game can be seen on an exclusive Apple TV+ Broadcast.