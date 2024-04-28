Dodgers Make Series of Roster Moves, Place Young Fire-Thrower on 60-Day IL
The Los Angeles Dodgers have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt from Oklahoma City and optioned left-handed pitcher Nick Ramirez.
The Dodgers announced on Twitter.
Crismatt was designated for assignment by LA in late March, following two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
With Crismatt's return, LA is looking to bolster their bullpen with a fresh and capable arm. Ramirez, on the other hand, has been optioned to Triple-A to create space on the active roster.
LA's No. 7 prospect, right-hand pitcher Kyle Hurt, was moved to the 60-day IL due to right shoulder inflammation. He has been on the injured list since April 20. Hurt will likely be out until mid-to-late June. Because of this move, it made room for Crismatt.
Crismatt, 29, has a 9-5 record in his MLB career with a 3.72 ERA, 159 strikeouts, and a 130 WHIP in 172 innings and 110 games.
