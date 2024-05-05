Dodgers News: Jason Heyward Finally Making Progress in Return From Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers veteran outfielder Jason Heyward is making significant strides in his recovery from his back injury. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, in a statement to reporters including Dodgers Nation's J.P. Hoornstra, shared that Heyward will soon be back in action, beginning with swinging a bat and taking BP in the coming days.
Hoornstra shared the news via Twitter.
"He's taken a couple of big steps as far as the pain free and how his body's moving."
Those' days to come' were actually on Saturday. Heyward took batting practice on the field prior to Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register shared the news via Twitter.
It is the first time he took batting practice since his injury.
Heyard was cleared to begin baseball activities on Friday. He was placed on the injured list on April 3.
While this is a significant step forward for the lefty veteran, the team is taking a cautious approach. There is no clear timeline for his return, but the 34-year-old will likely progress into simulated games if his back can handle a few rounds of batting practice.
In four games this season, Heyward batted .214 with zero home runs, two RBIs, and a .414 OPS in 14 at-bats.
